You could say SkinTok is the "magnified mirror" for Gen Z—causing people to hyperfixate on their skin for hours, wreaking havoc on their mental health and their complexion as a result. While this isn’t the goal, it is a very real and very possible result.

SkinTok encompasses a wide range of videos. For the most part, the intention behind these clips is wholesome. Some creators like Allison (@iskillingyou on TikTok) openly share their skin struggles, helping their audience who relates to their journey feel less alone.

Others, like influencer and founder of Krave Beauty Liah Yoo (@liahyoo on TikTok), open up about their acne journey, sharing what helped them clear their skin and gain confidence.

“On YouTube, I used to share my acne skin care journey pretty vulnerably, which allowed me to personally connect with my audience who’s going through the same journey,” Yoo notes. “I think this makes an online personality more human and can foster a deeper relationship with their own community, as they have a common struggle they can openly share and connect with.” That being said, SkinTok is not all bad all the time.

Then you have product reviews and recommendations: These can certainly be helpful, too, but not so much when they’re targeting an audience already fixating on their skin concerns. These often lack context, so users may be swayed to purchase a product that actually doesn't suit their skin type.

To that end, some trends on SkinTok just aren’t beneficial in any respect. Yoo notes the “clean girl aesthetic” (and similar microtrends) as some of the more triggering videos on SkinTok. “It has more to do with how you look [and it’s] not inclusive at all,” she says. “It definitely fosters insecurity for those who aren’t born with the way these girls look naturally.”