The "Clean Girl Aesthetic" Aces Simple Makeup — But You Need To Know Its Origin

There has also been a lack of representation, way beyond skin type: In most of the "clean girl" videos, users are white, thin, and affluent, which implies that one can only hop on the trend if they meet these insurmountable standards. This could not be more false, especially because Latina women have been wearing gold hoops and slicked-back hair for ages without nearly the same commercial recognition. "We've been doing our hair like this all the time," user Lupita (@guada.lupita) says in a TikTok video. "When I was a teenager, [people] would call us dirty because you wouldn't do your hair and have it in a slick bun, ponytail, or braid with hoops. Now it's called 'clean girl,' when it used to be called the 'dirty look'?"