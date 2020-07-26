Clear Mascara: How To Add This Versatile Makeup To Your Routine + 6 To Try
Next to its pigmented counterparts, you might overlook a clear mascara in favor of a volumizing, pigmented coat. But here's the thing about clear mascara: It's versatile, easy to use, and can elevate your makeup in an effortless way. In fact, many would even consider it the unsung hero of a natural beauty look.
Here's why you might want to snag a clear mascara the next time you're browsing for beauty, plus the very best options to try.
5 uses for clear mascara.
You might be thinking: Why would I ever want to use a clear mascara? After all, how can you add volume and length without any pigment? But before you write off the translucent gel, know that a clear mascara can actually give your flutters the fullness you're looking for; there might not be any color payoff, per se, but a rich formula can condition your lashes and make them seem quite long. Perfect for when you want to appear polished without looking too made up, wouldn't you say?
If you're still not convinced a clear mascara belongs in your makeup bag, here are tons of other creative uses for it—not all of them confined to the eyes:
- As a brow gel: In a pinch, clear mascara makes a stellar brow gel. In fact, you can find many mascara-brow-gel hybrids (you'll see below), as both can coat and condition those fine hairs without appearing too thick and gloopy. For those with already full, lush brows, clear mascara provides a well-groomed brush-up without any pigment; or, for sparse-browed folk, you can swipe some on as a final step after penciling in any gaps.
- For a "no makeup look": "If I don't feel like applying too much makeup, clear mascara allows me to have a natural lash look," says Camara Aunique, celebrity makeup artist and founder of handcrafted faux lash line Camara Aunique Beauty. With a clear option, you're able to create definition and length without a touch of pigment—perfect for that woke-up-like-this look.
- To style your edges: "[Clear mascara] is really nice to sleek the edges down," Aunique notes. Whether you apply it on wet hair post-wash or throughout the day for touch-ups, a clear formula can add a bit of hold without making those fine baby hairs too crunchy. Simply use the spoolie to swirl and style them as you please.
- To tame flyaways: On a similar note, clear mascara can also sleek down any annoying hairs poking out of your pony. As Nick Stenson, celebrity hairstylist and artistic director of Matrix, says, "It provides the control you need without wrecking your style."
- Under waterproof mascara: Scrubbing off waterproof mascara can be quite the drag, to say the least (you might even pluck some lashes in the process). With clear mascara, removing your makeup is more of a breeze: Simply use a clear option as a primer before layering your waterproof number on top. The result? A smudge-free look that doesn't wilt in summer heat, and it'll remove cleanly in one swipe.
Consider clear mascara the backbone of a natural beauty look. That said, here are our ultimate favorites:
Ere Perez Aloe Gel Lash & Brow Mascara
Aloe is a popular ingredient among clear mascaras: The clear gel conditions your lashes and keeps them shiny, without weighing them down. It's gentle enough for even the most sensitive of eyes, so feel free to use this mascara for all your natural makeup needs: You'll have coated, long lashes and effortlessly groomed brows in a single stroke.
Aloe Gel Lash & Brow Mascara, Ere Perez ($24)
Dr. Hauschka Brow & Lash Gel
Another mascara-brow-gel hybrid, this translucent gel is a staple for your makeup bag. It's formulated with neem, an ingredient used for centuries in traditional medicine to manage everything from chronic skin conditions to hair lice. Its antioxidant and moisturizing properties, in particular, make it a great addition to Dr. Hauschka's nourishing gel—one swipe can provide instant definition, with no sticky residue.
Brow & Lash Gel, Dr. Hauschka ($22)
e.l.f. Cosmetics Clear Brow & Lash Mascara
Glossy, shiny, cruelty-free, and vegan. What more could you want in a clear mascara? Plus, this one's double-sided, with two separate spoolies for your lashes and brows. Versatility at its finest.
Clear Brow & Lash Mascara, e.l.f. Cosmetics ($2)
Petite 'n Pretty Featherlight Clear Mascara & Brow Gel
Featherlight it may be, but this gel certainly packs in the nutrients: Namely, panthenol (a compound that converts into vitamin B5 in the skin), antioxidant-rich castor oil, and peptides to help manage hair breakage. As a mascara, it glides on with ease and keeps your lashes fluttery and full; as a brow gel, it tames unruly hairs and helps them look their fluffiest.
Featherlight Clear Mascara & Brow Gel, Petite 'n Pretty ($16)
The Body Shop Brow & Lash Gel
Again, soothing aloe is the star of this vegan clear gel. For even more nutrients, it boasts panthenol, castor oil, and glycerin for a douse of moisture. Comb through your brows and lashes to accentuate your natural features flawlessly.
Brow & Lash Gel, The Body Shop ($15)
ZuZu Luxe Clear Mascara
Clumps, begone: This vegan and cruelty-free mascara adds effortless length and curl without ever drying flaky. With sea fennel extract, aloe juice, and eyebright (an herb used in traditional medicine to relieve eye irritation and protect from inflammation), the gloop is extra soothing for sensitive eyes.
Clear Mascara, ZuZu Luxe ($17.60)
