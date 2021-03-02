Vegan-ish: How To Make A Part-Time Plant-Eating Lifestyle Even Easier

Eating a plant-based meal feels extra good because we know our body and planet are better for it. These feel-goods are the inspiration that fuel our vegan-ish ways — and we can create more of them. Alongside the eco-friendly efforts you’re making on your plate, where else can you embrace sustainability in your life? Opt for reusable beeswax wrap and compostable trash bags. As a daily practice, turn off the lights when you leave each room. With sustainability as a general lifestyle, plant-based eating becomes a simple habit like brushing your teeth (with a bamboo toothbrush, of course).