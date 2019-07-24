5 Fun & Impactful Eco-Friendly Activities To Do With Friends

I recently learned that most of the plastic trash swirling around our oceans isn't bottles or straws, but abandoned fishing gear. That little tidbit spurred me to gift my friends friendships bracelets made from salvaged ocean plastic. I like to think that they remind them of our friendship and the impact we can each make as individuals to protect our planet.

So even if your inner circle isn't willing to spend an hour cleaning trash off the beach with you, there are plenty of other ways to get involved in the sustainable movement together. Most people do want to do more for our planet but may not yet know where to begin. By finding activities that are fun and impactful to do together, you could very well be the inspiration that starts your friends on their own eco-friendly paths.