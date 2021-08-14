I'm A Health Editor & This Supplement Is Essential In My Well-Being Routine

It would be an understatement to say health and well-being is often on my mind. As mbg’s senior health editor, I’m constantly keeping an eye out for the latest research and trends, to help provide mbg readers with the best possible tips for promoting optimal health. I'm also admittedly that friend who is eager to offer my two cents for any nutrition question.

But I don't just dish out advice, I take it to heart, too! I make it a priority to move my body regularly, stay on top of my mental fitness, and fuel my body with as many nourishing, nutritious foods as possible.

That said, let me level with you: No matter how much valuable health and nutrition info I glean through my work, amid my busy schedule, it can honestly be easier said than done to keep up with every facet of my ideal well-being routine (can anyone relate?). That's why I'm a huge proponent of finding ways to simplify healthy practices, and make them as convenient as possible.

One of my go-to tools? mindbodygreen’s organic veggies+.