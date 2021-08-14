I'm A Health Editor & This Supplement Is Essential In My Well-Being Routine
It would be an understatement to say health and well-being is often on my mind. As mbg’s senior health editor, I’m constantly keeping an eye out for the latest research and trends, to help provide mbg readers with the best possible tips for promoting optimal health. I'm also admittedly that friend who is eager to offer my two cents for any nutrition question.
But I don't just dish out advice, I take it to heart, too! I make it a priority to move my body regularly, stay on top of my mental fitness, and fuel my body with as many nourishing, nutritious foods as possible.
That said, let me level with you: No matter how much valuable health and nutrition info I glean through my work, amid my busy schedule, it can honestly be easier said than done to keep up with every facet of my ideal well-being routine (can anyone relate?). That's why I'm a huge proponent of finding ways to simplify healthy practices, and make them as convenient as possible.
One of my go-to tools? mindbodygreen’s organic veggies+.
Why mbg's organic veggies+ is one of my staples.
organic veggies+
Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to support healthy immune function.*
mbg's organic veggies+ greens powder is a total game-changer. It’s packed with 31 powerhouse ingredients, including dark leafy greens, root veggies, and berries. I'm talking carrots, broccoli, spinach, kale, alfalfa sprouts, beet root, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, acai, and acerola cherry extract. Essentially, it features the nutrient-dense foods I would love to incorporate into my all of my plant-based meals—in a convenient spoonful.
I love that it has ultra-nutritious ingredients that are a bit more rare in my kitchen, too, such as sea vegetables. These underrated veggies have an array of vitamins and minerals like iron, copper, manganese, folate, zinc, sodium, calcium, and magnesium.
What's more, organic veggies+ contains gut- and digestion-supporting ingredients like prebiotic fibers (inulin and flaxseed fiber, specifically) and probiotics, which work together to support a healthy, well-balanced gut microbiome.* It also has digestive enzymes, or proteins that help break down food and help your body absorb the nutrients more effectively.*
Other notable ingredients include turmeric and ginger, which both have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.* Plus, this blend features cinnamon bark extract, which can help promote healthy blood sugar levels.*
I could go on, but I'll digress. The bottom line: this thoughtful, strategic greens powder is a nutrient superstar (and USDA certified organic!)
How I use organic veggies+ in my daily routine.
The great thing about organic veggies+ is that you can blend it into just about anything (baked goods, soups, sauces, etc.).
Personally, I love kicking off my day with the greens powder. Sometimes, I simply stir a spoonful into a glass of water, and sip it before I eat my breakfast. Or, I'll mix some into my oatmeal, and top it with nut butter—for a dose of healthy fat and protein. However, my favorite is to blend it into my go-to green smoothie. Here's how I make it:
Kristine's Green Smoothie Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp. mindbodygreen organic veggies+
- 1/2 medium banana
- 1/2 cup spinach
- 1 tbsp. nut butter
- 1 tbsp. chia seeds
- 1 cup oat milk (or your milk of choice)
- dash of ceylon cinnamon
- 1 cup ice (note: adjust depending on preferred thickness)
- optional: tsp. flax seeds
- optional: tsp. fresh ginger root
Method:
- Toss all ingredients into a blender (adjusting the milk and ice ratio to your liking).
- Blend until smooth.
From there, my routine consists of: moving my body (a yoga flow, Pilates routine, or run); writing down what's on my mind, along with goals for the day; then jumping into my mbg work.
No matter what I do for the rest of the day, starting my morning with organic veggies+ gives me so peace of mind, knowing that I already did something positive for my body.*