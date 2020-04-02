mindbodygreen

Close banner
Home

How To Wash & Dry Your Clothes At Home If You Don't Have A Machine

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
White Laundry Hanging To Dry On A Clothes-Line

Image by Jovo Jovanovic / Stocksy

April 2, 2020 — 18:05 PM

If your laundromat recently closed or you're forgoing a visit to limit your exposure to surfaces that might hold coronavirus, rest assured—you can wash your clothes at home without a machine. Here, natural cleaning expert Becky Rapinchuk of Clean Mama gives her top tips for effective hand-washing and drying in the age of quarantine:

First and foremost, if you're not leaving your house, Rapinchuk recommends keeping your laundry to a minimum and wearing items more than once. "Jeans, leisurewear, and sweatshirts all are good for getting more than one use," she says. As for the things you do need to clean after every wear (think underwear, socks, sweaty workout gear, or those leggings you wore outside to get the mail), do so in a large bucket, tub, or deep sink.

First, fill your vessel with water that is warm but not so warm that it burns your hands since washing in hot water isn't actually necessary. Around 77 degrees Fahrenheit should do. Then, put in the same amount of laundry detergent you typically would for a laundry load of this size. Ideally, you'd use a gentle, eco-friendly liquid detergent. If you're fresh out, Rapinchuk says a drop or two of Castile or dish soap can also be effective. You could also use a powder detergent: Simply dissolve 1 teaspoon in your warm water for every load of clothing.

After letting your clothes soak in the aforementioned warm water for about 10 to 30 minutes (depending on how dirty they are), it's time to dry: "Rinse and wring the clothing out by rolling it in a bath towel to remove most of the moisture," Rapinchuk says.

Then, hang your clothes outside to line dry if that's an option. Otherwise, you can hang them somewhere where they'll be out of the way—in your bathroom or laundry room, or on a drying rack.

See? Hand-washing doesn't have to be intimidating. Even once the stay-at-home order is lifted, you might want to consider keeping up this practice of washing your delicates at home. The planet will thank you for it.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Mysterious Rash? Here's How To Tell Whether Stress Is The Cause

Jessica Timmons
Mysterious Rash? Here's How To Tell Whether Stress Is The Cause
Home

A 5-Step Guide To Organizing Your Wallet The Feng Shui Way

Dana Claudat
A 5-Step Guide To Organizing Your Wallet The Feng Shui Way
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

What Is Shortness Of Breath? An MD Explains How To Know If It's Anxiety

Sarah Regan
What Is Shortness Of Breath? An MD Explains How To Know If It's Anxiety
Beauty

From Freckles To Moisture Loss: 6 Signs Of Skin Aging You Can't Ignore

Andrea Jordan
From Freckles To Moisture Loss: 6 Signs Of Skin Aging You Can't Ignore
Personal Growth

Procrastibaking — Yes, It's A Thing & You've Probably Already Done It

Erin Gardner
Procrastibaking — Yes, It's A Thing & You've Probably Already Done It
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

3 All-Natural Ways To Change Your Body's Stress Response

Jennifer Chesak
3 All-Natural Ways To Change Your Body's Stress Response
Personal Growth

Creativity Is Crucial Right Now: Here Are 4 Ways To Get Inspired

Jason Wachob
Creativity Is Crucial Right Now: Here Are 4 Ways To Get Inspired
Love

Are You An Echoist? A Psychologist Explains The "Opposite Of Narcissism"

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Are You An Echoist? A Psychologist Explains The "Opposite Of Narcissism"
Recipes

15 Easy Breakfast Recipes To Help Sneak More Veggies Into Your Diet

Lindsay Boyers
15 Easy Breakfast Recipes To Help Sneak More Veggies Into Your Diet
Beauty

Uh, Is It Just Dry Lips — Or Something Else? Here's How To Find Out

Rebecca Dancer
Uh, Is It Just Dry Lips — Or Something Else? Here's How To Find Out
Parenting

Psychologist-Backed Ways To Quell 4 Common Family Conflicts Right Now

Abby Moore
Psychologist-Backed Ways To Quell 4 Common Family Conflicts Right Now
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-effectively-wash-your-clothes-in-sink-or-tub

Your article and new folder have been saved!