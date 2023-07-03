Is Recycling Really Worth It? 5 Myths About It To Stop Believing

You're only allowed to throw certain things in your recycling bin. Depending on where you live, accepted items are probably limited to aluminum cans, paper, clean cardboard, plastics #1 and #2, and sometimes glass jars.

Does that mean everything else is "unrecyclable"? Not really.

It's possible to recycle pretty much anything, but some things are just more costly to recycle than others. For instance, multi-component items like a juice pouch (which has layers of plastic and aluminum) are more expensive to recycle, and, in most cases, cost more to recycle than the resulting material can be sold for.

In the end, if the cost of collecting and processing an item is higher than the profit that can be made from recycling it, it simply won't be recycled.