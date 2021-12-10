Climate Education Is Lacking: What Young People Wish They Learned In School

What did you learn about climate change in grade school? I recall a fairly limited education: While the topic was mentioned in 12th-grade environmental science, it was absent in my health, history, and policy classes a decade ago.

Given all that scientists have confirmed about the rapidly evolving climate crisis in the years since—that it's threatening our future and "unequivocally" caused by human activity—you'd think that, surely, it's starting to make the syllabus in a more prominent way.

However, climate change is still not being discussed in the classroom—at least, not enough. According to 2019 NPR research, 84% of K–12 parents wanted their kids to learn about climate change, while only 42% of American teachers polled taught it. After spending years traveling the country reviewing textbooks and talking with teachers and students, journalist Katie Worth found many districts actively spreading climate misinformation and casting doubt on climate change in the name of politics.

This is incredibly dangerous, Worth writes in her new book Miseducation: How Climate Change Is Taught in America, because "if a significant portion of young people grow up to doubt the climate crisis is real, as their elders do, little is likely to change."

On the other hand, recent research suggests that students who learn about climate change and how to combat it in the classroom are more likely to make more pro-environmental decisions and have lower carbon emissions as adults. You don't need to look much beyond the School Strikes For Climate and Friday For Future protests to see that many of today's young people want to be agents of change and are hungry for information on how to do so.

"I can say with confidence that young people are aching for skills and knowledge that will allow them to act effectively today," Melati Wijsen, a teen activist from Bali who has been traveling the world to discuss climate issues since the age of 12, said in her recent TED Countdown talk. "Real change can start in the classroom, but the classroom has an increasingly distant relationship with reality," she continues. "I think it is high time to ensure that what we learn in the classrooms reflects what is happening outside of them."

In the name of climate education—and climate action—we asked young people what they'd like to learn more about in the classroom today so they can build a brighter tomorrow.