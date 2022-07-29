It’s no surprise that we aren’t exactly the heart-healthiest nation in the world. Many people that grow up outside of the U.S. associate Americans with french fries, burgers, and soda.

The point is that there’s a lot of room for improvement when it comes to American cardiovascular health. In fact, thanks to the American Heart Association’s new guidelines for measuring heart health metrics, “Life’s Essential 8,” a new study published in Circulation has outlined exactly how much the average American can enhance their cardiovascular health, function, and longevity outcomes.