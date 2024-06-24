As with all mattress purchase decisions, the best mattress for back pain is a very personal choice. Back pain varies depending on the person, cause, and location (upper, lower, etc.), but Polos says there are a few basic rules of thumb depending on the specific region. "If you're specifically experiencing pain in your lower back, a bed that supports the small of your back—one that's not too firm or too soft, can help," he says. "The important thing to remember is that there is no one-size-fits-all bed. The key is to determine which bed is best suited for you and your bed partner if you have one."