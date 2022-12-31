On average people spend about one-third of their lifetime sleeping1 , and this sleep is vital to our overall health. Sleep affects our metabolism, mental processing, immune system functioning, muscle repair, and so much more. It’s safe to say you should do what you can to prioritize some good zzz’s each night—and a great mattress is an easy first step.

While there are a range of bed sizes to shop, a full-size mattress is one of the most common options. It's large enough to sleep two but still small enough to fit into space that are less generous with square footage. What's more, it's a great way to save money when splurging on a mattress for your space, as it's often more affordable than other options designed for two, like a queen or king. After all, just because you can't fit a queen or king in your space, it doesn't mean you can't sleep like royalty.

Below, we uncover our favorite full-size mattress of 2023.