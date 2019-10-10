How To Avoid Period Bloat — A Hormone Expert Explains

In all the years I’ve been working as a hormonal health expert, I’ve met very few people who haven't dealt with one major problem: bloating. Just about every menstruating person I've talked to has skipped a party, canceled a date, or missed out on another out-of-the-house event because their stomach felt like a full-blown balloon. And this isn't just a superficial issue—bloating can hurt, and it is almost always accompanied by a constellation of other upsetting symptoms like intense PMS, acne, migraines, mood swings, and sleep disruptions.

Many menstruating women don't connect the dots when these issues crop up at the same time, and I understand why. Based on the images we see in magazines and social media, and the diet and exercise advice that’s offered everywhere (which is based largely on research done on cis males), we're led to believe a flat tummy is the result of deprivation diets and torturous workouts. But from working with people in my clinic, I can tell you that bloating typically has less to do with how committed you are to your diet and exercise plan and much more to do with the bacteria in your gut and how efficiently you’re metabolizing estrogen.

The key to beating the bloat is to understand what's causing it. There are three main culprits that cause water retention, and once you can identify which is your main root cause, you can start eating to treat it. Let's face it: How many more times can we hear "Eat less salt and drink more water"? By the time we're bloated, it's too late—we're deep in our cravings for more salt and all the other foods that add to the physical discomfort we feel.

PMS has many symptoms. If bloating is one that you see regularly, there's a good chance you have a constellation of other annoying symptoms, including migraines, acne, and mood swings.