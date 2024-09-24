Skip to Content
Integrative Health

This Little-Known Herb Helps Support Liver Repair — Here's How To Find It*

Braelyn Wood
September 24, 2024
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I'm guilty of often thinking about liver health in the context of alcohol, but the detoxifying organ is crucial for so much more than detoxifying a glass of red wine.

It acts as a giant filtration system, removing not only waste products from the body but also toxins from food, drink, and the environment. And while I generally try to treat my liver well by sticking with a nutritious diet and minimizing stress, I'm far from perfect.

There are days when I put my liver through the wringer. Instead of fretting over past mistakes, I've tried to find ways to support my liver's overall health, which is why I started taking Gaia Herb's Milk Thistle Gummies.*

Here's why I recommend the supplement to anyone who wants to encourage overall liver health.*

What is milk thistle?

As the name suggests, milk thistle is the sole active ingredient in this liver-supporting formula. The bright purple, thorny botanical naturally grows in Europe and the Mediterranean (but it was brought to North America by colonists).

Sometimes known as silymarin—the primary bioactive in the plant—the plant has historically been used in Roman, Greek, and Middle Eastern traditions for those concerned with liver or gallbladder health.*

How does milk thistle support liver health?

Milk thistle has phytonutrients that support liver and kidney detoxification, including silymarin.* This group of flavonoids—which include silibinin, silydianin, and silicristin—is essential to milk thistle's beneficial properties.

The compound supports the liver's natural detox pathways by promoting a healthy inflammatory response from a cellular level.*

Silymarin also encourages antioxidant balance by enhancing synthesis and maintaining healthy levels of glutathione1 (i.e., the body's "master antioxidant").

What's more, the compound even promotes liver cell regeneration2. Your liver already physically repairs itself, but this means consuming milk thistle can help support this process.*

Beyond encouraging liver function, milk thistle aids in the production of bile and enzymes.* Remember: Your liver works closely with other digestive organs, like the gallbladder, pancreas, and kidneys. This puts milk thistle's benefits beyond supporting just the liver.*

Why Gaia Herbs?

Sure, this supplement only has milk thistle—but there's a reason I'm putting Gaia Herbs above other brands.

First and foremost, its product is USDA-certified organic. What's the point of supporting your liver's health just to make it work harder with pesticides?

Additionally, the milk thistle is sourced directly from Austria from a 30-year-old herbal farm. It's then sent through a top-notch processing campus and carefully handled post-harvest to avoid issues like mycotoxins.

The final product delivers 220 mg of milk thistle in a single two-gummy serving. In case you're wondering, that's equivalent to 11,850 mg of dry herbs.

Of course, it also matters what the herb is packaged in—and these are not your average gummies.

Instead of sugar, the formula combines organic apple juice concentrate, organic apple purée concentrate, organic banana fruit, and organic lemon juice concentrate into a chewy, delicious lemon-flavored gummy.

Most importantly, Gaia Herbs conducts third-party testing for potency. How's that for quality?

The takeaway

You can't always protect your liver from everyday toxins—but you can support it daily by taking Gaia Herb's Milk Thistle Gummies.* The USDA-certified organic supplement channels the power of milk thistle to promote optimal liver function, and it's no surprise this simple formula is a bestseller.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

