The body’s detoxification system is truly impressive. The liver and other detox organs (i.e., the kidneys, gut, lungs, skin, and lymph) work around the clock to help filter, bind to, and remove unwanted compounds we encounter every day—such as heavy metals, plastics, pollutants, chemicals, and other toxins from the air, water, and even food.

The truth is, the sheer amount of daily environmental toxins the body has to deal with is higher than ever before, increasing the toxic burden our detox system has to actively eliminate. Left unchecked, these unwanted toxins can build up in our bodies and have major long-term health implications down the road.