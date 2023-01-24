Brooke Scheller’s Favorite Way To Support Detoxification & Liver Health Daily
The body’s detoxification system is truly impressive. The liver and other detox organs (i.e., the kidneys, gut, lungs, skin, and lymph) work around the clock to help filter, bind to, and remove unwanted compounds we encounter every day—such as heavy metals, plastics, pollutants, chemicals, and other toxins from the air, water, and even food.
The truth is, the sheer amount of daily environmental toxins the body has to deal with is higher than ever before, increasing the toxic burden our detox system has to actively eliminate. Left unchecked, these unwanted toxins can build up in our bodies and have major long-term health implications down the road.
Advertisement
That’s why nutritional specialist and founder of Functional Sobriety, Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS loves supporting her clients’ detoxification pathways with mindbodygreen’s daily detox+.
Why Brooke Scheller swears by daily detox+.
“While some of my clients worry that detoxes and cleanses are hype or not beneficial for them on a regular basis, this smart supplement works to simultaneously support and upregulate the body's natural redox balance and waste removal processes, so you can gain the benefits of detoxification on a daily basis,”* Scheller explains.
The truth is that our detox systems, while innately intelligent, are dealing with toxic overload thanks to chemicals and other unwanted compounds found in our daily environments. They need a little support from us to promote healthy detoxifications each and every day—not just every once and a while with a three- or five-day detox or cleanse.
“mindbodygreen’s daily detox+ contains some of my favorite nutrients and bioactives for supporting the body's natural detoxification pathways, like NAC and milk thistle,” Scheller says. This innovative formula includes three additional antioxidant ingredients as well, each clinically shown to support detox organs 24/7.*
Advertisement
How daily detox+ supports the body’s natural detoxification system.
This comprehensive detox formula includes an array of antioxidants to combat the oxidative stress brought on by today’s constant onslaught of environmental and internal stressors:*
- Glutathione to systematically scavenge and neutralize free radicals and clean up cellular debris and toxins
- Milk thistle to support liver detoxification, bile production, and toxin filtration
- NAC to improve redox status (i.e., promote antioxidant vs. oxidant balance for cellular protection, resilience, and repair)
- Selenium to bolster cellular and whole-body detoxification via redox regulation and actions
- Vitamin C to protect DNA, proteins, cells, tissues, and organs throughout the body
Advertisement
The takeaway.
The next time you’re feeling in need of a detoxification reset, consider swapping that short-term juice cleanse for Scheller’s favorite nutritional tool for round-the-clock support of your body’s natural detox system—mindbodygreen’s daily detox+.* From scavenging free radicals and protecting DNA to supporting the liver’s filtering, binding, and removal of modern toxins, this holistic detoxification supplement truly does it all.*
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.