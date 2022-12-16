In terms of short-term side effects, you may have heard anecdotal accounts of bloating, stomach upset, and fullness. This isn't common, and we suspect this might have more to do with the specific formula and additives on a brand-by-brand basis than collagen peptides in general. Meaning, this side effect may be triggered by another player in the specific brand's formula, not the collagen peptides themselves—especially because collagen itself is associated with gut and digestive health benefits, as we discussed above.*