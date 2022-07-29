When considering taking a new supplement, you should certainly try to learn as much about it as you can. This is why we have such an extended inventory of educational articles for our readers and mbg supplement fans.

When it comes to collagen powder, there are a plethora of both beauty-centric and full-body benefits, some more extensively researched than others.* However, there's one unexpected question we’ve heard again and again of late: Does collagen make you poop?

Here, discover the research behind collagen and digestion and also, what’s still preliminary science and needs to marinate a bit longer (before we have a definitive answer!).