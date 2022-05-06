 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
Bobbi Brown's Go-To Hack For Deep, High-Quality Sleep

Bobbi Brown's Go-To Hack For Deep, High-Quality Sleep

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
How Bobbi Brown Gets Her Beauty Sleep (Because We All Want To Know)

Image by Ivan Ozerov / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 6, 2022 — 10:02 AM

We always treasure any sort of beauty-centered advice we get from the legendary makeup icon, Bobbi Brown. She’s taught us so much about clean beauty, how to achieve a glowing complexion, and even shared her skin-loving go-to hot chocolate recipe. Now, Brown is back with her latest recommendation: a melatonin-free sleep supplement. 

Why Bobbi Brown swears by sleep support+

In a video in her Instagram stories, (which you can now watch here) Brown shared that all of the chaos in her life has made it difficult for her to fall asleep at night. From launching the latest product—ahem, the impeccable What The Foundation from her clean beauty line Jones Road—to moving into a new place, Brown’s schedule is packed to the brim. Nevertheless, she still tries to prioritize rest, but as she explains in the video, exhaustion doesn't necessarily equate to good sleep. Her secret sleep hack? The mbg sleep support+ supplement. 

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

Brown said that she loves this product because it includes PharmaGABA® and magnesium, both of which work wonders to calm her down at the end of the day.* Her favorite part? It’s melatonin-free. “I realized that [melatonin] was making me groggy the next day. I woke up this morning and I feel much better,”* Brown said. 

This supplement helps you fall asleep faster by prompting muscle relaxation and promoting a steady state of relaxation.* Beyond that, it helps you stay asleep longer (thanks to GABA's clinically shown benefits for sleep quality) and wake up feeling energized.* All of this together adds up to deep, restorative rest that’s essential for those who are constantly on the go.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

It means the world when people who inspire us share their insider secrets, and that doesn't just mean their go-to makeup products. Brown swears by this supplement to get the rest she needs, sans morning grogginess.* If you want to learn more from this makeup icon, check out our Clean Beauty School podcast episode where Brown shares her go-to makeup tips for a glowing complexion. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
sleep support+
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Ouch: This One Ingredient Can Actually Make Lip Sunburns Worse

Hannah Frye
Ouch: This One Ingredient Can Actually Make Lip Sunburns Worse
Beauty

Don't Travel Without These 5 Items In Your Carry-On — Your Skin Will Thank You

Hannah Frye
Don't Travel Without These 5 Items In Your Carry-On — Your Skin Will Thank You
Recipes

Drink This First Thing In The Morning For Better Digestion (No Juicer Needed)

Merrell Readman
Drink This First Thing In The Morning For Better Digestion (No Juicer Needed)
Recipes

This 4-Ingredient Guacamole Recipe Is Nutrient Dense & Blood Sugar Balancing

Abby Moore
This 4-Ingredient Guacamole Recipe Is Nutrient Dense & Blood Sugar Balancing
Integrative Health

6 Incredible Things That Happen When You Start Taking This Herbal Supplement

Josey Murray
6 Incredible Things That Happen When You Start Taking This Herbal Supplement
Recipes

I'm A Dietitian & This Fiber-Rich Recipe Supports Healthy Blood Pressure

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
I'm A Dietitian & This Fiber-Rich Recipe Supports Healthy Blood Pressure
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Sunny Collagen-Turmeric Smoothie Is Sure To Brighten Your Mood

Hannah Frye
This Sunny Collagen-Turmeric Smoothie Is Sure To Brighten Your Mood
Integrative Health

People Say This Is The Best Omega-3 Supplement They've Tried — Here's Why

Morgan Chamberlain
People Say This Is The Best Omega-3 Supplement They've Tried — Here's Why
Parenting

These Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts Are So Good, Mom Won't Notice You Forgot

Braelyn Wood
These Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts Are So Good, Mom Won't Notice You Forgot
Home

This Arizona Home Has 91 Houseplants (& They're All Thriving)

Emma Loewe
This Arizona Home Has 91 Houseplants (& They're All Thriving)
Beauty

Not To Be Dramatic, But This Is The Only Foundation I Use For An Even Complexion

Alexandra Engler
Not To Be Dramatic, But This Is The Only Foundation I Use For An Even Complexion
Nature

5 Reasons To Spend More Time Outside This Spring (Your Health Depends On It)

Emma Loewe
5 Reasons To Spend More Time Outside This Spring (Your Health Depends On It)
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/bobbi-browns-go-to-hack-for-deep-quality-sleep
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!