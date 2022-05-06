Brown said that she loves this product because it includes PharmaGABA® and magnesium, both of which work wonders to calm her down at the end of the day.* Her favorite part? It’s melatonin-free. “I realized that [melatonin] was making me groggy the next day. I woke up this morning and I feel much better,”* Brown said.

This supplement helps you fall asleep faster by prompting muscle relaxation and promoting a steady state of relaxation.* Beyond that, it helps you stay asleep longer (thanks to GABA's clinically shown benefits for sleep quality) and wake up feeling energized.* All of this together adds up to deep, restorative rest that’s essential for those who are constantly on the go.*