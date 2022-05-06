Bobbi Brown's Go-To Hack For Deep, High-Quality Sleep
We always treasure any sort of beauty-centered advice we get from the legendary makeup icon, Bobbi Brown. She’s taught us so much about clean beauty, how to achieve a glowing complexion, and even shared her skin-loving go-to hot chocolate recipe. Now, Brown is back with her latest recommendation: a melatonin-free sleep supplement.
Why Bobbi Brown swears by sleep support+
In a video in her Instagram stories, (which you can now watch here) Brown shared that all of the chaos in her life has made it difficult for her to fall asleep at night. From launching the latest product—ahem, the impeccable What The Foundation from her clean beauty line Jones Road—to moving into a new place, Brown’s schedule is packed to the brim. Nevertheless, she still tries to prioritize rest, but as she explains in the video, exhaustion doesn't necessarily equate to good sleep. Her secret sleep hack? The mbg sleep support+ supplement.
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
Brown said that she loves this product because it includes PharmaGABA® and magnesium, both of which work wonders to calm her down at the end of the day.* Her favorite part? It’s melatonin-free. “I realized that [melatonin] was making me groggy the next day. I woke up this morning and I feel much better,”* Brown said.
This supplement helps you fall asleep faster by prompting muscle relaxation and promoting a steady state of relaxation.* Beyond that, it helps you stay asleep longer (thanks to GABA's clinically shown benefits for sleep quality) and wake up feeling energized.* All of this together adds up to deep, restorative rest that’s essential for those who are constantly on the go.*
The takeaway.
It means the world when people who inspire us share their insider secrets, and that doesn't just mean their go-to makeup products. Brown swears by this supplement to get the rest she needs, sans morning grogginess.* If you want to learn more from this makeup icon, check out our Clean Beauty School podcast episode where Brown shares her go-to makeup tips for a glowing complexion.
