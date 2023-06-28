Brown said that she loves this product because it includes PharmaGABA® and magnesium, both of which work wonders to calm her down at the end of the day.* Her favorite part? It's totally melatonin-free. "I realized that [melatonin] was making me groggy the next day. I woke up this morning and I feel much better,"* Brown said. (Read more about the downsides of melatonin here).