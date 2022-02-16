To be honest, I don't think too much about my coffee routine. Just a splash of oat milk, please and thanks, and a spoonful of mindbodygreen's beauty and gut collagen+. Maybe a sprinkle of cinnamon if I'm feeling extra fancy. Don't get me wrong; I do love a foamy confection—but when I attempt one myself, I often (read: always) wind up making a mess on the countertop, so lattes remain more of an occasional treat at the coffee shop.

So imagine my excitement when I realized simply blending mbg's collagen powder creates the most creamy, delicious whipped texture. And when you add just a few more ingredients—maple syrup, cinnamon, and plant-based milk—you're left with the most delightful little latte. Sure, you can whir any milk until it starts to foam, but there's something about the collagen powder that creates the most perfect, rich texture.

You can always change up the supporting ingredients (our chocolate version makes a mean mocha), but I predict this maple-cinnamon latte will become your morning staple.