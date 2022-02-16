This Maple Collagen Latte Is Impossibly Creamy & Tastes Like A Treat
There are loads of reasons to add collagen to your morning coffee—better skin hydration, hair growth, gut health, and many more benefits we've already discussed at length (but feel free to read up on all of the science-backed benefits, should you need a refresher).* We don't spend as much time, however, on the sensorial benefits of a collagen-infused brew, but I'd argue one deserves just as much hype: A scoop of collagen makes your coffee impossibly creamy.
To be honest, I don't think too much about my coffee routine. Just a splash of oat milk, please and thanks, and a spoonful of mindbodygreen's beauty and gut collagen+. Maybe a sprinkle of cinnamon if I'm feeling extra fancy. Don't get me wrong; I do love a foamy confection—but when I attempt one myself, I often (read: always) wind up making a mess on the countertop, so lattes remain more of an occasional treat at the coffee shop.
So imagine my excitement when I realized simply blending mbg's collagen powder creates the most creamy, delicious whipped texture. And when you add just a few more ingredients—maple syrup, cinnamon, and plant-based milk—you're left with the most delightful little latte. Sure, you can whir any milk until it starts to foam, but there's something about the collagen powder that creates the most perfect, rich texture.
You can always change up the supporting ingredients (our chocolate version makes a mean mocha), but I predict this maple-cinnamon latte will become your morning staple.
Creamy Maple Collagen Latte
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 scoop mbg's beauty and gut collagen+
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- ½ cup milk of choice
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon (feel free to add extra)
- 1 cup brewed coffee
Method
- Place maple syrup, collagen, cinnamon, and milk into a cup and blend until it forms a foam. A handheld milk frother works great if you have one, but you can also place the ingredients into a blender or shake well in a tightly closed Mason jar.
- Set aside, then brew your coffee as usual.
- Pour the maple-collagen foam onto the coffee. Top with extra cinnamon, and enjoy!
