How To Make A Dreamy Chocolate Collagen Frappe That's Actually Good For You
Who doesn't like a cool, refreshing sip in the summer? This healthier take on the traditional frappe is just as rich and decadent: With ingredients like coconut cream, chocolate-flavored collagen, and creamy oat milk, you're bound to have a blended drink of dreams (whipped coffee, who?).
It boasts some promising beauty benefits, too, making this frappe a triple threat: It delivers on simplicity, taste, and skin-healthy ingredients.* After all, collagen supplements have been shown to support skin hydration and smooth the appearance of fine lines, and the hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin E in mbg's formula help enhance those benefits twofold.* And in terms of taste, the flavor is unparalleled: Made with organic cocoa from Peru, mbg's grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate offers a subtle fudgy flavor with no bitter aftertaste thanks to the coconut sugar.* Just toss the remaining six ingredients in your blender, and you've got yourself a healthy, frothy frappe.
Feel free to get creative with the proportions in this recipe, depending on how strong you like your coffee. Sweet or strong, your chocolate collagen frappe is up to you! Below, you'll find a general guideline:
Chocolate Collagen Frappe
Ingredients:
- 1 cup chilled coffee (this will come out best if you brew your coffee in advance!)
- ¼ cup milk of your choice (I like oat milk, but almond, coconut, or cow's milk will all work)
- ⅓ cup coconut cream
- 1½ tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1½ cups ice cubes (if you like your frappe frothier, use more ice cubes!)
- 2 tablespoons mbg grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate
- If the above blend doesn't taste sweet enough, you can add additional sweetener (like coconut sugar) to taste
Method:
- Place all ingredients in a blender and mix until smooth—enjoy!