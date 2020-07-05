It boasts some promising beauty benefits, too, making this frappe a triple threat: It delivers on simplicity, taste, and skin-healthy ingredients.* After all, collagen supplements have been shown to support skin hydration and smooth the appearance of fine lines, and the hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin E in mbg's formula help enhance those benefits twofold.* And in terms of taste, the flavor is unparalleled: Made with organic cocoa from Peru, mbg's grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate offers a subtle fudgy flavor with no bitter aftertaste thanks to the coconut sugar.* Just toss the remaining six ingredients in your blender, and you've got yourself a healthy, frothy frappe.

Feel free to get creative with the proportions in this recipe, depending on how strong you like your coffee. Sweet or strong, your chocolate collagen frappe is up to you! Below, you'll find a general guideline: