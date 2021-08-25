Can You Bake With Collagen Powder? Here’s How To Make Sure It Handles The Heat

In our humble opinion, there’s no better way to elevate your daily recipes than with a couple scoops of collagen powder. But don’t just take our word for it: Studies have shown that taking collagen peptides will support skin elasticity and hydration levels and promote youthful texture.*

Collagen supplements (our favorites, here) also provide many of the amino acids and nutrients needed for hair growth, and, not to mention, they can help support your gut and joint health.* Some people like mixing their collagen into their beverage or smoothie of choice, while others like to whip out the mixer and make some food creations. Essentially, you can have your cake and reap skin-supporting benefits, too.*

Now, we have a library of yummy, collagen-infused recipes to test (seriously, go whip up our food and beverage options and let the flavors speak for themselves)—but before placing your tray into the oven or simmering your pot on the stove, you may be wondering: What does heat really do to collagen? Can the temperature diminish its benefits?

We sent the question over to our trusted director of scientific affairs and in-house nutritionist, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D. Her answer? A little more nuanced than you think.