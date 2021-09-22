This Trick Will Give Your Coffee Pumpkin Spice Flavor, Without The Added Sugar

While this tip is meant to help you get some good fall flavor into your cup, it's worth noting it works with any spice or spices—any of the flavors in a pumpkin spice blend on their own would be a great enhancement to your cup, too. While it works a treat with pour-over methods, a French press, and in a classic coffee pot, I might not be as inclined to try this with an espresso machine

What actually goes into a pumpkin spice blend? There's some variation, but the core flavors seem to be cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and clove—with additions like cardamom, clove, and allspice sometimes appearing. There are also shops that sell it all blended and ready to go (looking at you, TJ's) which makes the process of adding it to your coffee even easier. But if you have all the spices on hand, there's no need to go buy more (we have directions for a homemade blend included at the bottom of this frappé recipe).

You might be wondering how much you need to add; that's fair. When I use this trick at home, I usually add just a large pinch of spices to my grounds for one cup of coffee. If you don't grind the beans fresh, though, you could mix a larger portion into your grounds in advance for spicy brews every morning. There's no exact amount prescribed—just like when you brew a cup of coffee, the ratio of water to coffee to spice is totally up to your taste preferences.