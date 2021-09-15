A Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte To Make This Fall, If That's Your Thing
The intersection of iced coffee season with pumpkin spice season is a very special time—fall may be in the air, but it's not yet the ideal temperature to switch over to hot coffees. (Excluding those of us who are iced-coffee-all-year or hot-coffee-no-matter-the-weather people.)
However, pumpkin spice beverages are often filled with flavored syrups, which mean 1) you can hardly taste the coffee and 2) it's...full of added sugar. Instead, this year we're DIY-ing this festive fall treat, with recipes like this one from Plant Food is Medicine by Nastasha McKeon, founder of Choice Superfood Bar and Juicery.
Starting with homemade vanilla almond milk (McKeon uses sprouted almonds for hers), cold brew, and a custom pumpkin spice blend, this frappé-y version of the fall staple keeps things healthy with whole ingredients—no processed syrups in sight.
Pumpkin Spiced Frappé
Makes 1
Ingredients
- 1 cup vanilla almond milk
- ½ cup cold brew coffee
- 2 tbsp pumpkin purée
- 2 large Medjool dates, pitted
- 1 ½ tsp Pumpkin Spice (blend below)
- ⅛ tsp cinnamon
- ¾ cup ice
- 3 tbsp coconut whipped cream (optional)
Method
- Add all the ingredients, except ice, to a high powered blender and blend for 30 seconds, or until the dates are thoroughly blended.
- Add ice and blend until you get a frappé consistency.
- Top with coconut whipped cream (if using) and enjoy immediately.
Pumpkin Spice
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp ground cinnamon
- 4 tsp ground ginger
- ½ tsp group nutmeg
- ¼ tsp ground clove
- ⅛ tsp allspice
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
- ¼ tsp ground cardamom
Method
- Combine together and store in a jar.
Excerpted with permission from Plant Food is Medicine by Nastasha McKeon
