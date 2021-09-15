The intersection of iced coffee season with pumpkin spice season is a very special time—fall may be in the air, but it's not yet the ideal temperature to switch over to hot coffees. (Excluding those of us who are iced-coffee-all-year or hot-coffee-no-matter-the-weather people.)

However, pumpkin spice beverages are often filled with flavored syrups, which mean 1) you can hardly taste the coffee and 2) it's...full of added sugar. Instead, this year we're DIY-ing this festive fall treat, with recipes like this one from Plant Food is Medicine by Nastasha McKeon, founder of Choice Superfood Bar and Juicery.

Starting with homemade vanilla almond milk (McKeon uses sprouted almonds for hers), cold brew, and a custom pumpkin spice blend, this frappé-y version of the fall staple keeps things healthy with whole ingredients—no processed syrups in sight.