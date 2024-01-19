Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

The Skinny On Brown Fat: What It Is + How To Activate It Naturally

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
January 19, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Image by Sergio Marcos / Stocksy
January 19, 2024

Body fat has gotten a bad rap over the past few decades. From the demonization of dietary fats in '90s fad diets to the overwhelming societal pressure to lose excess body fat, there's an air of cruelty surrounding all fat-focused topics of conversation.

But the truth is, we need fat. It's not only completely normal to have body fat—it's absolutely essential for our general health (especially for women). Fat is where our bodies store energy, how we absorb essential nutrients, and even critically supports menstruation and reproductive health.

And as simplified as conversations around fat tend to be, different types of body fat have varying purposes. And one type, called brown fat, is particularly beneficial to our metabolic health.

What is brown fat?

Brown fat, aka brown adipose tissue (BAT), helps produce body heat in a metabolic process called thermogenesis1. Because brown fat cells contain more mitochondria than white fat cells, BAT is able to convert energy from food into heat at a higher rate of efficiency.

Generally speaking, metabolically healthy adults have higher amounts of brown adipose tissue2.


How to activate brown fat naturally

Brown fat gets activated when your body temperature drops in cold conditions. While you can simply expose yourself to cold conditions (think working out in the snow or plunging in an ice bath), there are other ways to activate brown fat naturally.

A process called diet-induced thermogenesis (an important component of daily energy expenditure) occurs during the digestion and absorption of certain nutrients. For example: Key phytochemicals found in foods and supplements—such as capsinoids3 in cayenne pepper, ketones4 in grains of paradise, and EGCG5 in green tea—have been found to activate BAT thermogenesis.*

mbg's metabolism+ delivers each of these botanical ingredients (i.e., cayenne pepper, grains of paradise, and EGCG from green tea extract) in efficacious doses to help activate thermogenic brown adipose tissue.* This innovative metabolism booster formula helps optimize metabolic rate to promote healthy body composition, weight, and body fat.* 

The takeaway

Not all fat is created equal—when activated, brown fat (aka brown adipose tissue), burns energy to produce body heat in a metabolic process called thermogenesis.

To help activate brown fat naturally, consider taking a quality metabolism booster supplement that contains botanical ingredients that support thermogenesis (e.g., cayenne pepper, grains of paradise, and EGCG from green tea), like mbg's metabolism+

In addition to these BAT-activating ingredients, metabolism+ also delivers caffeine from green tea leaves to enhance thermogenic fat burn (aka lipolysis) and veld grape to maintain energy balance and promote cardiometabolic health.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

The One Sleep Supplement To Try If You Don't Want Nasty Side Effects
Integrative Health

The One Sleep Supplement To Try If You Don't Want Nasty Side Effects

Sarah Regan

6 Ways To Soothe Your Nervous System When Other People Are Stressing You Out
Mental Health

6 Ways To Soothe Your Nervous System When Other People Are Stressing You Out

Tanya Carroll Richardson

5 Ways To "Feed" Your Muscles Daily (And Why It's Essential For Healthy Aging)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To "Feed" Your Muscles Daily (And Why It's Essential For Healthy Aging)

Hannah Frye

Calling All Hot Girls With Gut Issues — This Supplement Can Bring You Regularity
Integrative Health

Calling All Hot Girls With Gut Issues — This Supplement Can Bring You Regularity

Sarah Regan

5 Reasons (Beyond The #Gainz) To Take Protein Powder
Integrative Health

5 Reasons (Beyond The #Gainz) To Take Protein Powder

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

11 Signs You Have A Metabolic Imbalance, From A Functional Medicine Expert
Integrative Health

11 Signs You Have A Metabolic Imbalance, From A Functional Medicine Expert

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.

10 Sneaky Signs You're Low In Protein & Easy Ways To Bump Up Your Intake
Integrative Health

10 Sneaky Signs You're Low In Protein & Easy Ways To Bump Up Your Intake

Hannah Frye

A Functional Medicine Doctor's 3 Nonnegotiable Tips For A Happier Gut
Integrative Health

A Functional Medicine Doctor's 3 Nonnegotiable Tips For A Happier Gut

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

The One Sleep Supplement To Try If You Don't Want Nasty Side Effects
Integrative Health

The One Sleep Supplement To Try If You Don't Want Nasty Side Effects

Sarah Regan

6 Ways To Soothe Your Nervous System When Other People Are Stressing You Out
Mental Health

6 Ways To Soothe Your Nervous System When Other People Are Stressing You Out

Tanya Carroll Richardson

5 Ways To "Feed" Your Muscles Daily (And Why It's Essential For Healthy Aging)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To "Feed" Your Muscles Daily (And Why It's Essential For Healthy Aging)

Hannah Frye

Calling All Hot Girls With Gut Issues — This Supplement Can Bring You Regularity
Integrative Health

Calling All Hot Girls With Gut Issues — This Supplement Can Bring You Regularity

Sarah Regan

5 Reasons (Beyond The #Gainz) To Take Protein Powder
Integrative Health

5 Reasons (Beyond The #Gainz) To Take Protein Powder

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

11 Signs You Have A Metabolic Imbalance, From A Functional Medicine Expert
Integrative Health

11 Signs You Have A Metabolic Imbalance, From A Functional Medicine Expert

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.

10 Sneaky Signs You're Low In Protein & Easy Ways To Bump Up Your Intake
Integrative Health

10 Sneaky Signs You're Low In Protein & Easy Ways To Bump Up Your Intake

Hannah Frye

A Functional Medicine Doctor's 3 Nonnegotiable Tips For A Happier Gut
Integrative Health

A Functional Medicine Doctor's 3 Nonnegotiable Tips For A Happier Gut

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.