The 6 Best CBD Gummies For Sex To Try In 2023 For Enhanced Pleasure*
Couples typically add spice to the bedroom with bendy sex positions, erotic kinks, or vibrating toys. Now, there’s growing research that CBD from hemp can potentially bring another new dimension to one’s intimate life.
CBD, otherwise known as cannabidiol, is an active botanical compound found in the Cannabis sativa plant that, among other purported benefits, has been touted as a way to support your libido while promoting relaxation.*
The CBD marketplace for sex products has been booming with oils, oral sprays, lotions, lubricants, capsules, and edibles to meet your desires. Hemp CBD gummies–a form of edible made with a concentrated cannabidiol oil from hemp extracts–are one method for consumption that’s become popular because of how discrete and convenient they are.
Ahead, your guide to choosing the best CBD gummies for sex.
The best CBD gummies for sex, at a glance:
The connection between CBD and sex.
CBD has taken the health and wellness space by storm, but outside of anecdotal claims, research on its efficacy in the sexual domain remains minimal but hopeful.
First thing’s first: Hemp, by legal definition in the U.S., is composed of less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound found in cannabis. Meaning? Using hemp CBD gummies won’t make you feel “high.” But we do know CBD can evoke a relaxation state and enhance your mood, all of which play key roles in having satisfying sex.*
"Several studies have shown that when taken orally, CBD can help reduce the stress hormone cortisol1. It can also act in the brain, working on the serotonin system and the GABA system, which are both related to anxiousness and stress levels2,"* Julie Moltke, M.D., a medical doctor with a focus on mental health and the author of A Quick Guide to CBD, previously told mbg. "By interacting with these neurotransmitter systems and the stress hormone cortisol, CBD is able to lower stress."*
When you’re more relaxed and in a better mood, you’re able to better enjoy and be present in your sexual experiences. And when people feel less apprehensive about sex, it can also lead to more confidence and freedom in the bedroom.
Research has also revealed that phytocannabinoids like CBD interact with the endocannabinoid system, AKA the body’s “master regulatory system” that has receptors all over the body–including in our reproductive organs and skin. And while the presence of the lock (receptors) and key (CBD) mechanism in our sexual organs could suggest that taking a CBD supplement orally could activate feeling and perhaps support arousal in these areas, more research is needed to prove that theory.
Because of these promising findings, some companies have begun to develop CBD gummies meant to support people’s pleasure endeavors.* And anecdotally, some customers seem pleased: Dennis Mistrioty, CEO of BATCH CBD, says several customers have reported using their CBD gummies for an extra kick to their sex life.
“Some people have found that CBD reduces performance anxiety2, which allows them to be more present and prolong their experience. Others have found that CBD offers enhanced sexual pleasure, especially with full-spectrum products,”* he tells mbg, though notably, research has yet to definitively prove these specific claims.
How we picked:
Whenever you’re putting something in or on your body, it’s important to read the product’s ingredient label (the actives and the “other” stuff). Sometimes the ingredients are hard to understand, so we did the work of parsing through the ingredient lists to make sure they’re plant-derived, organic, and made without unnecessary (or unclean) excipients whenever possible.
A certificate of analysis (COA) is a verified document run by a third-party lab that substantiates a company’s product claims and analytically verifies the potency and purity of the ingredients. We checked the lab results so you can be confident these products contain and do what they say they do. We also ensured they only have trace levels of pesticides, microbials, heavy metals, and residual solvents.
Where hemp is sourced from can oftentimes tell you a lot about the quality of a CBD product. Aside from traceability, we also care about the operations from head-to-toe. Is the brand or the farms it partners with local and/or family-owned? Do they prioritize sustainability in their production process? We look into the location of the farm and the brand’s growing policies to determine these factors.
There are many CBD brands out there, and we chose companies with strong credibility. We looked for brands that have satisfied customers and a responsive customer service team to determine the overall trust factor. We also looked for transparency, positive customer reviews, and a clear, well-designed website.
A quick look at mindbodygreen’s CBD dosage guidelines:
- Gentle: Under 20mg
- Moderate: 20 to 39 mg
- Strong: 40+ mg
Our picks for the best CBD gummies for sex:
Best for sex drive: cbdMD 25 mg Calming Gummies
Pros:
- Formulated to promote calm*
- Includes ashwagandha & other botanicals
- Vegan, gluten-free, & non-GMO
Cons:
- Bitter hemp flavor more prominent in higher dose gummies
Founded in 2015, North Carolina-based cbdMD touts itself as a transparent and affordable CBD company with a laser focus on quality. The brand prides themselves on creating high-caliber products made in safe, clean environments with the strictest industry standards.
What makes these CBD Calming Gummies stand out from the rest is their thoughtful formula made with several relaxing ingredients that also happen to come with some potential extra kickbacks in the bedroom.
One serving (two gummies) has 25 mg of a hemp extract blend, as well as additional cannabinoids CBG and CBN for an “entourage effect.” The formula also features ashwagandha, an ayurvedic herb that has been popularized for its soothing qualities as well as its potential to boost sex drive and fertility, and L-theanine, a calming amino acid naturally found in black and green tea that’s also known to support attention, cognitive function, and a sunnier mood.* You’ll also find other calming botanicals and bioactives like lemon balm, valerian, and GABA. Managing stress, upping relaxation, and feeling more present–together–are a powerful recipe for awakened desire.
Notably, these gummies are broad-spectrum, meaning there are not even trace amounts of THC (like in full-spectrum hemp). Reviewers note they’re strong enough to help them with their hectic lifestyles yet gentle enough to take everyday. One reviewer says, “Both my husband and I take these especially if we are having a busy day and life gets in the way. They settle us down.”*
Sourcing & Ingredients: cbdMD’s gummies are made from hemp plants grown in America, and they’re vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and gluten-free. The brand touts its clean ingredient list, and their products are made with organic sweeteners, oils, and juices. These broad-spectrum CBD gummies are also batch-tested to ensure they’re THC-free.
Transparency: Each cbdMD product batch goes through in-house testing and third-party testing at ISO-accredited independent labs. Their COA lab results can be viewed here.
Best organic: Joy Organics 25 mg Organic CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Environmentally conscious brand
- Made from hemp grown in the USA
- Vegan & gluten-free
- USDA certified organic
Cons:
- Bitter hemp flavor more prominent in higher dose gummies
Getting a USDA organic certification is difficult, but Joy Organics wanted to make a premium CBD product that consumers could trust. Out of all of the CBD products we researched, Joy Organics stood out for its diligence and commitment to sustainability.
Joy Organics’ products are developed to support sleep, focus, joint health, and balance, all of which can translate into more relaxation in the bedroom.* The Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies come in two flavors (strawberry lemonade or green apple) and two strengths (10 mg or 25 mg of CBD per serving). Regardless of your pick, you’ll receive organic broad-spectrum hemp, which retains terpenes, flavonoids, and an array of cannabinoids (including CBD) to support the endocannabinoid system to achieve homeostasis in the body.*
Sourcing & Ingredients: From working with organic farmers to carbon-free shipping, Joy Organics is mindful of maintaining highly eco-friendly practices. The brand is dedicated to environmental sustainability, offsetting 100% of carbon emissions.e. Joy Organics products are also USDA certified organic, and the brand works hard to only use the most natural ingredients.
Transparency: Joy Organics’ COA lab results can be viewed here.
Best affordable: Penguin 10 mg CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Relatively affordable
- Known for its great taste
- Comes in full & broad-spectrum versions
Cons:
- 5 synthetic dyes
- Artificial flavors
- Lowest potency on the list
Penguin emphasizes a fun delivery format (think: gummy worms and bears) and great taste in its CBD Gummies. The beginner-friendly potency is lower at just 10 mg of CBD per serving— but the gummies still do their job. The brand’s price range is affordable, and you can get more deals if you subscribe or buy multiple products from the brand. For a throwback to childhood, the product comes in sour worm or gummy bears, and you can add melatonin for an extra oomph of relaxation when traveling or starting a new schedule.* (Just remember melatonin is a hormone and should be taken sparingly.)
Penguin goes above and beyond in showcasing its lab certifications and naturally grown methods. The brand opts for CBD isolate rather than broad- or full-spectrum hemp.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin is committed to keeping its products non-GMO and pesticide-free with pure, high-quality CBD. They source hemp from Oregon farms that use regenerative farming methods, and the brand uses a CO2 extraction process that preserves all of the terpenes and cannabinoids for their full-spectrum offerings.
Transparency: Penguin’s COA lab results can be accessed via a QR code and viewed here.
Strongest: BATCH 50 mg Gold Reserve Gummies
Pros:
- Made from hemp grown in the USA
- Gluten-, dairy- & soy-free
Cons:
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
- Strong hemp taste
BATCH’s Gold Reserve gummies are this writer’s personal favorite. The brand has a Midwestern origin story with three lifelong friends who wanted to create a CBD company focused on transparency, authenticity, and effectiveness. The brand has an incredible customer service team with a personable, human touch. It offers same-day shipping and a 30-day happiness guarantee. Its non-GMO hemp is locally grown and formulated into products with a short ingredient list that’s easy to understand.
Although BATCH’s Gold Reserve Gummies don’t explicitly talk about libido in the product description, they recommend the product for sexual health in their emails and blogs with a large customer base that raves about the gummies for sexual perks.* The flavors come in a tangerine flavor and 30 per container, so you can try it out for the entire month.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Made in-house, BATCH grows a hardy, full-spectrum hemp with a quality cannabinoid and terpene profile. The hemp is grown in Neillsville, Wisconsin, which has fertile land, natural spring water, and high-caliber soil.
Transparency: BATCH’s products are third-party tested. You can search for the results of your batch here.
Best for Men: Otterspace 25 mg Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Vegan, non-GMO, & gluten-free
- Made from hemp grown in the USA
Cons:
- Pricey
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
- Has corn syrup in ingredient list
- No supplement label on website
Otterspace’s mission is centered on pure happiness with carefully crafted and dosed products – and the brand’s intentionality shows. In Otterspace’s product development, it sources hemp from licensed local growers and processors to create quality products for a peaceful experience.
Although not specifically made for sexual purposes, some customers have used Otterspace’s CBD gummies for sexual purposes. Reviewers rave about its ability to calm their mood and help with stress, two factors that can help with libido.*
The CBD gummies have a simple ingredient list with minimal excipients or “other ingredients.” Each gummy has 25 mg of CBD and comes in a variety of yummy natural flavors, such as raspberry, blueberry, and mango.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Otterspace’s hemp is made in the USA without any preservatives or fillers.
Transparency: Otterspace has a simple, easy-to-read website with detailed instructions on dosage and clear ingredient lists, although no supplement facts label is available on the site. Products are rigorously third-party tested, and the company’s lab results can be viewed here.
Best for Women: House of Wise 15 mg Sex Gummies
Pros:
- Made specifically for women
- Includes other ingredients to boost desire*
- Made from hemp grown in the USA
- Non-GMO, vegan, & gluten-free
Cons:
- Pricey
- Some reviewers didn’t feel a difference in their sex drive
Female-founded CBD brand House of Wise aims to be a luxury CBD and wellness brand that enable women to take control of their sleep, sexuality, and wealth. It’s one of the only CBD brands that exclusively markets to women and creates products specifically for women’s pleasure.
In addition to 15 mg of full-spectrum hemp, House of Wise’s Sex Gummies feature several ingredients that are thought to up the hotness factor in the bedroom, such as horny goat weed, maca root, and an Ayurvedic herb called ashwagandha to promote stamina, desire, and relaxation.*
These CBD gummies for sex have many happy reviewers reporting improved sex lives and increased presence: “We’re always looking for new ways to spice it up. These gummies are the ticket,”* one reviewer raves. “Longer lasting and rich sensations, I highly recommend these. The naps afterward are gold.”*
Sourcing & Ingredients: House of Wise’s hemp plants are locally grown on USDA-certified organic farms in Denver, Colorado. It takes care to avoid harsh chemicals, unnecessary additives and preservatives, and pesticide contamination in ingredients.
Transparency: All of the brand’s products are third-party tested and independently verified. House of Wise’s certificate of quality assurance (COA) and lab results can be viewed here.
Side effects & safety.
Hemp CBD is generally considered safe, with feeling tired being a potential side effect3 (but typically this occurs at higher doses). Other reported, though less common side effects4 include decreased appetite and GI issues like queasiness and loose stools.
According to Heather Jackson, CEO of cannabinoid research nonprofit Realm of Caring, CBD is generally non-addictive and in fact, doesn’t bind to a specific receptor in the brain. “Because CBD modulates and regulates instead of simply binding, it does not produce addiction, habituation, tolerance, or reinforcement,” she previously told mbg. “Rather than requiring periodic increases to regain efficacy, once a person reaches ‘saturation,’ or their ‘subjective therapeutic dosing level,’ they can stay there and in some cases even decrease to a maintenance dose.”
Thus, the key to safe CBD use is in the dosage. The right dosing is different for everyone and how each person metabolizes it. (For a helpful reference point, mindbodygreen internally categorizes less than 20 mg of hemp CBD as gentle, 20 to 39 mg of hemp CBD as moderate, and 40+ mg of hemp CBD as strong.)
Moltke recommends “starting low and slow with a dose of around 15 mg of hemp-derived CBD and gradually working your way up.” Mistrioty agrees and recommends gradually increasing it until finding the minimum effective dosage, which is the smallest amount needed to produce the desired effects.
“The ideal dosage of CBD can vary greatly from person to person, as everyone is unique and may have different needs and tolerances,” he notes. “It is important to keep in mind that the dosage that works for one person may not work for another, and it may take some trial and error to find the right dosage for you.”
FAQ:
How do you use CBD for sex?
CBD can help with relaxation and a sunnier mood, which play key roles in having satisfying sex.* For example, you can take a CBD gummy before intercourse to help enhance your pleasure and comfort.* It usually takes 30-60 minutes to take effect, so it’s best to allow ample time for it to kick in. Mistrioty notes it’s also important to be comfortable with the effects of CBD before trying it for the first time during sex.
Does CBD help with erectile function?
Suboptimal erectile function can stem from all sorts of variables, including both physical or psychological stress. While there is no concrete evidence thus far as to whether CBD has an impact on erectile function and strength, we do know CBD can potentially help with improving mood and reducing anxiousness.* Some people anecdotally claim to enjoy a little extra “excitement” down there with the help of CBD, but there’s still much more research to be done to validate any such claims.
The takeaway.
A great sex life happens through intentionality, experimentation, and a curiosity to try new things. Taking hemp CBD gummies may be one yummy strategy to help support a satisfying sex life in the bedroom.*