CBD has taken the health and wellness space by storm, but outside of anecdotal claims, research on its efficacy in the sexual domain remains minimal but hopeful.

First thing’s first: Hemp, by legal definition in the U.S., is composed of less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound found in cannabis. Meaning? Using hemp CBD gummies won’t make you feel “high.” But we do know CBD can evoke a relaxation state and enhance your mood, all of which play key roles in having satisfying sex.*

"Several studies have shown that when taken orally, CBD can help reduce the stress hormone cortisol1 . It can also act in the brain, working on the serotonin system and the GABA system, which are both related to anxiousness and stress levels2 ,"* Julie Moltke, M.D., a medical doctor with a focus on mental health and the author of A Quick Guide to CBD, previously told mbg. "By interacting with these neurotransmitter systems and the stress hormone cortisol, CBD is able to lower stress."*

When you’re more relaxed and in a better mood, you’re able to better enjoy and be present in your sexual experiences. And when people feel less apprehensive about sex, it can also lead to more confidence and freedom in the bedroom.

Research has also revealed that phytocannabinoids like CBD interact with the endocannabinoid system, AKA the body’s “master regulatory system” that has receptors all over the body–including in our reproductive organs and skin. And while the presence of the lock (receptors) and key (CBD) mechanism in our sexual organs could suggest that taking a CBD supplement orally could activate feeling and perhaps support arousal in these areas, more research is needed to prove that theory.

Because of these promising findings, some companies have begun to develop CBD gummies meant to support people’s pleasure endeavors.* And anecdotally, some customers seem pleased: Dennis Mistrioty, CEO of BATCH CBD, says several customers have reported using their CBD gummies for an extra kick to their sex life.

“Some people have found that CBD reduces performance anxiety2 , which allows them to be more present and prolong their experience. Others have found that CBD offers enhanced sexual pleasure, especially with full-spectrum products,”* he tells mbg, though notably, research has yet to definitively prove these specific claims.