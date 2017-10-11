12 Things That Interfere With Male Sex Drive & Performance

There's a silent epidemic going on that rarely gets discussed, and shame and isolation keep this health problem in the dark. Millions of men struggle silently with a low sex drive and/or erectile dysfunction (ED), an issue that is so closely tied to our masculinity and self-worth. Over the years, I've talked to countless men in my functional medicine clinic and have to drag it out of them, to find out if it's an issue or not. They will come in for other health problems, with no mention of ED or a low libido. It's not until I dig deeper with the many health questions we ask in functional medicine that I find out about their struggles in the bedroom.

Let's break the stigma and get personal.

Low libido and ED have everything to do with low testosterone, other symptoms of which include weight gain, irritability, and breast tissue enlargement. If you are going through any of these, I suggest looking at this list of the top reasons why I find men struggling with erectile dysfunction and a low libido: