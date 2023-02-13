The 6 Best CBD Salves For Athletes To Soothe Muscles & Minimize Aches
The best cbd salves for athletes of 2023:
Athletes are no strangers to the aches and discomfort that follow strenuous training. While there’s no shortage of topical gels designed to fight off the strain, the best CBD salves for athletes are an easy way to upgrade your post workout routine.
These salves combine the popular cannabinoid CBD with other supporting ingredients—like arnica, eucalyptus, peppermint, and aloe vera—to offer a soothing, cooling effect that promotes muscle recovery and joint relaxation.
What is a CBD salve?
A salve is a broad term that describes a soothing mixture of ingredients that’s applied to the skin. Salves can be ointments, balms, or creams, but they’re typically oil-based and thicker than lotions. CBD salves also incorporate cannabidiol (CBD)—one of the main cannabinoids in the hemp plant—with other supportive ingredients to soothe the skin, muscles, and joints.
CBD salve is available in three types: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate. Salves with full-spectrum hemp include CBD, as well as other minor cannabinoids and terpenes, like THC (less than 0.3% by dry weight). Broad-spectrum hemp salves also have CBD, other minor cannabinoids, and terpenes—but they leave out THC. As the name suggests, isolates only have CBD, with no other cannabinoids or terpenes.
How can athletes benefit from using CBD salves?
CBD, especially as it relates to athletes, is still an emerging field. While there’s limited research available, topical hemp-derived CBD cream has been shown to reduce joint swelling and discomfort in studies in mice1 (though more research is still needed to validate its effect on humans).
Another study that was published in Current Pharmaceutical Biotechnology2 was focused on soothing nerve-related discomfort, and found that topical CBD oil could help.
How we picked:
We narrowed down our list to manufacturers that focus on high-quality hemp that can be traced from the farm to their production facilities.
All of the brands on our list submit their CBD products for third-party testing to ensure purity and potency. They also make lab results and certificates of analysis (COAs) readily available on their websites.
We looked for beneficial supporting ingredients, like arnica, eucalyptus, and lavender, that could enhance the benefit of these CBD salves. We also made sure ingredients were high-quality and natural and/or organic whenever possible.
Customer feedback is important, so we included only products with mostly positive reviews and no major red flags.
Best for aches: Cornbread Hemp Full-Spectrum CBD Balm
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Contains arnica, eucalyptus, & peppermint oil
Cons:
- Some users say it’s greasy
Body discomfort often goes hand in hand with an active lifestyle, but the Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Balm can help you manage. In addition to 8 mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD per serving, this salve includes organic arnica oil, eucalyptus oil, and peppermint oil—all of which have been shown to help with aches (In fact, even just smelling eucalyptus oil can help!). The formula also includes organic coconut oil and organic shea butter to help the balm glide over your skin with a moisturizing after effect. It comes in a twist-up stick for easy application and portability; you can throw it in your gym bag and go.
Sustainability & Packaging: Cornbread Hemp is based in Kentucky and uses only USDA organic hemp that’s sourced from local farmers. The brand maintains an official USDA organic certification for products and manufacturing, and packages all of its products in dark glass or plastic to maintain integrity of the ingredients.
Transparency: Cornbread Hemp uses a third-party lab to test all products for pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins, microbial contaminants, and potency via a third-party lab. All COAs are available on the site.
Best full-spectrum: Spruce CBD Salve
Pros:
- Simple ingredient list
- Comes in two sizes
Cons:
- Jar packaging leads to messier application
Spruce focuses on natural, quality ingredients and this CBD Salve is a testament to that commitment. The simple ingredient list includes just five components: olive oil, shea butter, beeswax, coconut MCT oil, and full-spectrum hemp. While this salve doesn’t have active supporting ingredients (like arnica), it’s nourishing and soothing to the skin — a good fit for anyone that doesn’t like the heating and cooling effect that can come with other gels. It comes in two sizes: 0.87 ounces or 1,000 mg of CBD and 1.7 ounces or 2,000 mg of CBD.
Sustainability & Packaging: Spruce sources its own heirloom strain of hemp exclusively from two small family farms in Kentucky and North Carolina. The hemp is organically grown and extracted with moonshine, which results in a final product that’s high in CBD and terpenes, but low in THC. All products are packaged in dark glass bottles or plastic jars to prevent light breakdown of ingredients.
Transparency: All of Spruce’s CBD is third-party tested by independent labs, and the brand makes lab tests and COAs readily available on the website.
Best organic: Joy Organics Organic CBD Salve
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Includes lavender & eucalyptus
Cons:
- Jar packaging leads to messier application
Joys Organics Organic CBD Salve has a fully organic ingredient list that includes hemp extract, lavender oil, eucalyptus oil, and beeswax. The hemp extract is broad-spectrum, meaning it contains CBD and other hemp phytocannabinoid compounds like terpenes, without any THC. Additions like lavender and eucalyptus add a fresh scent and enhance the soothing effects of the balm.
The salve comes in two sizes: a one ounce jar that contains 500mg of CBD and a two ounce jar that contains 1,000mg.
Sustainability & Packaging: Joys Organics manufactures all of its products with proprietary strains of hemp that are grown on USDA-certified organic farms. The CBD is extracted from the flowers only, which contain the highest concentration, and extracted without harsh solvents. All products are packaged in dark glass or plastic bottles to block light.
Transparency: Joy Organics’ lab reports and COAs are available directly on the site. You can find each individual COA directly on the product page.
Best CBD isolate: CBDistillery CBD Relief Stick
Pros:
- Easy-apply stick
- Includes supporting ingredients (menthol & arnica)
Cons:
- Hemp isn’t organic
While full-spectrum hemp is considered the gold standard, CBD isolates are still a good choice if you want to avoid THC altogether. This CBD Relief Stick from CBDistillery combines 1,000 mg of CBD with menthol and arnica to soothe sore muscles and joints. It also has shea butter and coconut oil to help with absorption (and leave your skin feeling soft). It’s available in a no-mess stick that’s easy to throw in your bag or keep in your car, so it’s close by whenever you need it.
Sustainability & Packaging: CBDistillery was founded in Colorado in an effort to make high-quality CBD more affordable and accessible. The brand doesn’t grow its own hemp, but crops are sourced from natural farmers in the U.S. All products are packaged in light-blocking bottles.
Transparency: All of CBDistillery’s products are third-party tested for purity and potency and specific COAs are available on each product page. You can also enter a batch number for a product that you have to look up the COA.
Best broad-spectrum: Charlotte’s Web Active Sport Pain Relief Stick
Pros:
- Include camphor & menthol
- Budget-friendly pricing
Cons:
- Not organic
- Strong scent
Charlotte’s Web was one of the first companies to make CBD go mainstream, and it continues to set the standard for high-quality. This Active Sport Pain Relief Stick combines a handful of natural ingredients—600 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract, camphor, menthol, clove oil, MCT oil, frankincense oil, honeysuckle oil, myrrh oil, and jojoba seed oil—into an easy-to-apply stick form. The formulation was designed specifically to relieve minor muscle aches, as studies show that camphor and menthol are particularly effective.
Sustainability & Packaging: Charlotte’s Web sources organic CBD from its own small family farms in Colorado. After harvesting, the CBD is transferred to the brand’s facilities where it’s processed, manufactured, and packaged. Everything is packaged in dark or completely light-blocking bottles.
Transparency: Charlotte’s Web sends all of its CBD products to independent labs for third-party testing, and COAs are available on the website. They also follow current good manufacturing practices (cGMP).
Best cooling: Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub
Pros:
- Product is triple-tested for quality
- Paraben-free & vegan
Cons:
- Not organic
- Highest cost per mg of CBD
The Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub combines full-spectrum hemp extract with chamomile, arnica, menthol, and aloe to provide a cooling sensation and instant relief for your joints and muscles. Each 3-ounce tube has 100 mg of CBD, and while Populum doesn’t say exactly how much to use, the brand does say a thin layer should do the trick. This paraben-free rub is made in the USA and all ingredients are non-GMO and vegan.
Sustainability & Packaging: All of Populum’s hemp-derived CBD comes from plants that are grown and processed in Colorado. The hemp is triple-tested for quality and purity to ensure that you’re getting exactly what you think you are. All products are packaged in dark amber glass or plastic bottles to protect the ingredients from degradation.
Transparency: Populum puts its products under strict in-house and third-party testing and makes all COAs available directly on the product pages.
Salves vs. lotions vs. balms
CBD is available in many topical forms, including salves, lotions, and balms. While they’re all rubbed directly on the skin, there are some distinctive differences between them. Salves and balms are usually oil-based and more occlusive, meaning they sit on top of the skin like an ointment and form a protective coating. Lotions are typically water-based. They spread and blend into the skin more easily than salves and balms. Because of this, lotions are often used for larger areas of the body, while balms and salves provide more targeted relief.
FAQ:
What form of CBD is best for athletes?
It depends on what you’re trying to achieve. CBD salves are best for localized discomfort and soreness, while orally consumed hemp-derived CBD oils (e.g., tinctures) have more systemic results, as they enter the bloodstream and can affect inflammatory pathways, mood, and more. One recent study showed that oral CBD may also increase VO2 max, or the amount of oxygen you take in during exercise.*
Will CBD salve show up on a drug test?
Drug tests measure THC and not CBD, however the trace amounts of THC in some regularly consumed, higher potency hemp products could start to add up over time. If you’re at all worried about testing positive, opt for a broad-spectrum or CBD isolate product.
Is CBD good for muscle recovery?
There’s limited human research available, but some studies do show that CBD may reduce delayed onset muscle soreness and alleviate localized discomfort and soreness.*
How much CBD should athletes take?
There’s no one-size-fits-all dosage for how much CBD athletes should take. If you’re new to CBD, it’s best to start off at lower doses and then gradually increase your intake based on your experience with the hemp products, and in partnership with your healthcare provider if relevant.
Is CBD good for athletes?
While there’s not enough clinical data to fully support the use of CBD for athletes, one review published in Frontiers in Physiology reports that it seems promising in oral routes for supporting recovery and inflammatory response.*
The takeaway.
If you’re really active, you’re bound to deal with aches and discomfort, but the best CBD salves for athletes may help. These rub-on ointments not only contain CBD from the hemp plant, but they also have other pain-relieving and recovery-enhancing botanicals, like arnica, eucalyptus, peppermint, and lavender to complete the package. If you want to supplement your topical routine with a tincture, check out the strongest CBD oils or best full-spectrum hemp oils.
