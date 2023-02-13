Body discomfort often goes hand in hand with an active lifestyle, but the Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Balm can help you manage. In addition to 8 mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD per serving, this salve includes organic arnica oil, eucalyptus oil, and peppermint oil—all of which have been shown to help with aches (In fact, even just smelling eucalyptus oil can help!). The formula also includes organic coconut oil and organic shea butter to help the balm glide over your skin with a moisturizing after effect. It comes in a twist-up stick for easy application and portability; you can throw it in your gym bag and go.

Sustainability & Packaging: Cornbread Hemp is based in Kentucky and uses only USDA organic hemp that’s sourced from local farmers. The brand maintains an official USDA organic certification for products and manufacturing, and packages all of its products in dark glass or plastic to maintain integrity of the ingredients.

Transparency: Cornbread Hemp uses a third-party lab to test all products for pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins, microbial contaminants, and potency via a third-party lab. All COAs are available on the site.