CBDistillery Review: My 4 Favorite Products From The Popular CBD Company
In the year 2022, it feels like everyone and their stressed-out mother has at least tried CBD. You can now find the plant-derived hemp compound in grocery stores, pharmacies, and even coffee shops, under a variety of brand names.
CBDistillery is one of the largest of the bunch, with a reported 2 million+ customers and nearly 60 products in its repertoire. To help take some of the guesswork out of the hemp CBD buying experience, I took their most popular products for a test run. This is my review of CBDistillery, the products I would definitely order again, and the ones I would skip.
The best CBDistillery products of 2022:
What is CBDistillery?
CBDistillery got its start in 2016, toward the beginning of when hemp CBD (cannabidiol) was starting to take off in the U.S. for its relaxation benefits.* The founders set out to "be the premier resource for CBD products and education," the company's website reads, and sell CBD-based products that were transparent, responsibly grown, and reasonably priced.
In the years since, the company has sold to over two million customers and developed dozens of new products. CBDistillery's parent company, Balanced Health Botanicals, was acquired by Village Farms International, Inc., a large greenhouse agriculture company, in 2021.
Brand differentiators:
CBDistillery offers a wider array of products than smaller CBD companies.
They package hemp extracts with CBD in capsules and softgels, gummies, topical oils, other topicals (e.g., balms) and powders and drink mixes, making it easy for customers to find a form that works for them.
They also sell a few different versions of CBD, including:
- Full-spectrum: Full-spectrum hemp contains an array (the full spectrum, if you will) of naturally occurring components of the aerial parts of the hemp plant. These include over 100 phytocannabinoids like CBD but also secondary compounds like terpenes, fatty acids, and flavonoids. Taken together, these compounds are thought to encourage an "entourage effect" in which they boost each other's health properties. By U.S. law, these products (and all U.S. industrial hemp) contain less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) by dry weight (i.e., trace levels of THC), so they should not lead to psychoactive effects.
- Broad-spectrum: Broad-spectrum hemp is similar to full-spectrum, but all trace amounts of THC have been removed.
- Isolate: CBD isolates only contain one phytocannabinoid: cannabidiol (CBD). They are free of THC but missing those other beneficial plant compounds too.
CBDistillery sells regular-strength, extra-strength, and superior-strength products, which have different amounts of CBD per serving (15 mg to 30 mg+).
And while CBD is the star of most of their products, the company also offers options that showcase some of those other phytocannabinoids—each with its own unique benefits to bring to the table. For example, some of its nighttime products contain higher percentages of CBN (cannabinol), which has been found to improve sleep quality1 in clinical research.* You can also find CBDistillery products containing higher percentages of CBG (cannabigerol)—which is thought to have anti-stress effects—and CBDA (cannabidiolic acid)—which may be useful for promoting stomach comfort2.* Two of their products—an unwind gummy and a sleep gummy—contain 5 mg of THC (again, still within the 0.3% THC limit per hemp standards).
For those with furry friends, they also sell products with lower doses of CBD that are suitable for dogs and cats.
Why trust CBDistillery?
Transparency (Grade: A)
The company gets its products third-party tested and prominently posts the results on its site. These certificates of analysis (COA) ensure label claims are accurate, helping the consumer know exactly how much THC, CBD, etc., is in their product. They also test for microbes like mold, salmonella, and other nasties you don't want in your hemp product.
CBDistillery also offers a 60-day money-back guarantee for those who are not satisfied with their products.
Sustainability (Grade: B)
CBDistillery products use non-GMO hemp that meets stringent standards for contaminants like pesticides. The company lists natural farming practices on its website, but the details are unclear.
Clean extraction (Grade: A)
Extraction is the process by which bioactive compounds from the aerial parts of the hemp plant (i.e., leaves, flowers, and stems) are isolated and concentrated into an extract, while contaminants and impurities are removed. There are a few ways to do it. CBDistillery uses CO2 extraction, which is considered the cleanest method. It exposes hemp to high-pressure, low-temperature CO2 gas, which helps isolate and preserve its key compounds.
Education (Grade: A)
The CBDistillery website contains helpful blogs, videos, and information on how to choose and use their products, all of which are fact-checked by an M.D. They also publish the results of their customer surveys to demonstrate how real people benefit from their products.
The best CBDistillery products.
Earlier this year, CBDistillery sent me a sampler of some of their most popular products. I went ahead and tried them for one month to give any effects plenty of time to kick in.
As Bonni Goldstein, M.D., a California-based physician and author of the upcoming book Cannabis Is Medicine, previously told mindbodygreen, "The studies show that for CBD to get to a steady-state level in your bloodstream, it takes about two to six days. So taking one dose and ruling it out at that point is not scientifically valid." On average, I took one or two products at different points of the day.
These were the products that I tested (I don't have a pet to test out the CBD pet product on, sadly!):
- Sleep Synergy CBN + CBD Tincture (Regular Strength)
- Relief + Relax Full-Spectrum CBD Softgels (Extra Strength)
- Raw Synergy CBDA + CBD Oil (Regular Strength)
- Daytime Synergy CBG + CBD Gummies
- CBD Relief Stick (Regular Strength)
- Broad Spectrum CBD Anytime Gummies
- Deep Sleep Synergy THC CBN Gummies
- Unwind Synergy THC CBD Gummies
And these were the four standouts after one month:
Best for sleep: Sleep Synergy CBN + CBD Tincture (Regular Strength)
Pros:
- Contains 5 mg CBN per serving
- Comes in easy-to-take tincture
Cons:
- Didn't help me fall asleep faster (but did help me stay asleep)*
This sleep formula features a 3:1 ratio of CBD to CBN—a metabolite of THC that does not have psychoactive effects but has been shown to enhance sleep in some early research. It seems to work by interacting with the endocannabinoid system's cannabinoid receptors 1 (CB1) and 2 (CB2) to induce a state of calm. And on the nights I took a dropper of the tincture right before bed, I did see a noticeable difference in my sleep quality. While it didn't help me fall asleep any faster, I woke up less during the night. I also appreciated that the blend was an easy-to-take tincture instead of a sugary gummy that would have probably just kept me up for longer.*
The Sleep Synergy tincture also comes in an extra-strength blend, which has 300 mg of CBN and 900 mg of CBD (i.e., 10 mg CBN and 30 mg CBD per 1 ml tincture serving) for those who could use some extra sleep support. As mindbodygreen's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, explains, "While CBD-dominant hemp oil at low to medium doses is going to primarily promote calm and relaxation via the balancing master thermostat known as our endocannabinoid system, high enough doses of hemp oil and CBD are known to tip the balance to sleep. That dosing is highly individual."*
Best for stress relief and relaxation: Relief + Relax Full-Spectrum CBD Softgels (Extra Strength)
Pros:
- Softgel for easy dosing
- Makes a noticeable difference in stress response over time*
Cons:
- Big bottle for a few capsules, waste of plastic
Capsules make it easy to know exactly how much CBD you're getting in one sitting, and CBDistillery's Extra Strength ones are formulated with 30 mg CBD. (A moderate serving is typically in the 20 mg range.) I placed these on my desk so I could take one whenever I was having a busy day at work. They didn't have a noticeable impact on my mood right away. But I did find that after a few days of taking them, I was able to stay steadier in the face of obstacles that would typically have sent me into stress mode. Many reviewers have had a similar experience, noting that these work overtime to reduce stress and enhance relaxation. For this reason, I'd recommend purchasing the largest serving size option, which has 60 capsules. (This also will cut down on packaging waste; anything less will be a large plastic bottle for very few capsules.)*
The capsules also come in a broad-spectrum version (no THC) and blends that leverage other functional additives like mushrooms.
Best for joint relief: CBD Relief Stick (Regular Strength)
Pros:
- Comes in easy-apply balm
- Smells great
- Soothes sore muscles overnight*
Cons:
- Not as aesthetically pleasing as other joint-focused balms and oils
This CBD Relief Stick is the favorite CBDistillery product I've tried, and it's one I'll definitely be ordering again. I always keep a muscle comfort oil on my nightstand to apply to sore muscles on tough workout days. This version—an easy-apply balm that contains 500 mg CBD isolate per stick—is one of the best I've used. For starters, the mint smell is absolutely divine, and applying it doubled as a pre-bed aromatherapy moment. For a test after a hard shoulder circuit, I applied the balm to one arm and not the other before bed. The side that had the balm was noticeably less stiff and sore when I woke up the next morning. Success!*
The balm also comes in an extra-strength (1,000 mg CBD) version, but regular was plenty for me. My one gripe with this product is that its packaging is not as aesthetically pleasing (or environmentally friendly) as other oil I've tried in glass and amber bottles.
Best gummies: Broad Spectrum CBD Anytime Gummies
Pros:
- Vegan
- Tasty and effective
Cons:
- Not organic
- Contains added sugars
- Plastic bottle
Try as I might, I really can't resist a gummy candy. While eating a sugar-laden treat is admittedly not the healthiest way to consume CBD, these at least only have a modest 2 grams of added sugar (from tapioca syrup and cane sugar) in each 30-mg CBD gummy. The topical taste is yummy; I get a slight coconut flavor. The vegan pectin gummies double as a sweet nighttime treat and a relaxing pre-bed ritual for me. I typically like taking them after dinner to help my body start to unwind before bed, though they are designed to be taken at any time. As far as candy goes, this one has my wellness editor approval.*
Products I wouldn't order again:
How to choose.
As with many botanical extracts, everyone has a slightly different reaction to hemp products, and this was just my experience. I'd encourage anyone who is interested in CBDistillery to try the products out for themselves. The brand's website is organized so you can shop by benefit or delivery format, making it easy to find a perfect fit product. As for the strength and dose to order, cannabinoid experts recommend starting low and going slow. If you're new to the CBD realm, try Regular Strength first and work your way up from there if you don't feel the intended effects. (Here's a primer on what CBD feels like to real people, in case you're curious.)
FAQ
Where can you buy CBDistillery?
You can buy CBDistillery products on the brand's website or using their in-store locator.
Who owns CBDistillery?
Chase Terwilliger, who has been with the company since its early days, is the current president and CEO of CBDistillery. CBDistillery's parent company, Balanced Health Botanicals, is owned by Village Farms International, Inc.
The takeaway.
After testing out a handful of CBDistillery products for one month, my favorite products were the Sleep Synergy CBN + CBD Tincture, Relief + Relax Full-Spectrum CBD Softgels, CBD Relief Stick, and Broad Spectrum CBD Anytime Gummies. My least favorites were the Deep Sleep Synergy gummies, Unwind Synergy gummies, and Raw Synergy CBDA + CBD Tincture. CBD is largely a matter of personal preference, though, so I'd encourage anyone to check out the company's transparent, wide-ranging offerings for themselves.