mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
A Doctor On Why Gummies Aren't The Best Way To Take CBD

A Doctor On Why Gummies Aren't The Best Way To Take CBD

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
A Doctor On Why Gummies Aren't The Best Way To Take CBD

Image by Carmen Palma / Stocksy

November 5, 2020 — 3:08 AM

Of all the ways to consume CBD, popping a gummy or two is probably the most fun—and delicious. But while undoubtedly tasty, CBD gummies do come with some health concerns, as functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D. pointed out in an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast that aired earlier this year.

Here's why the sugary treats give the Colorado-based physician pause, and what he recommends chilling out with instead.

Why you need to be careful with CBD gummies.

Since the CBD market is largely unregulated, one concern with gummies is mislabeling. "When you're buying a gummy, you just don't know what's in it," Rountree said on the podcast.

To recap, CBD products should contain a standardized, consistent amount of the cannabinoid CBD (or, if it's a full-spectrum blend, multiple cannabinoids including CBD) and less than .3% of the psychoactive cannabinoid THC. This ensures that it's high in calming plant material—but not the kind that will get you high.

But according to one study on edible cannabis products purchased from 47 different brands, only 17% were accurately labeled. 23% were underlabeled and 60% were overlabeled, with respect to THC content. "Edible cannabis products from 3 major metropolitan areas, though unregulated, failed to meet basic label accuracy standards for pharmaceuticals," the study reads. "Greater than 50% of products evaluated had significantly less cannabinoid content than labeled."

Now, this research was done on cannabis products—which are naturally higher in THC than hemp products—so there's not a direct correlation. However, another review suggests that similar issues can also affect non-psychoactive hemp edibles, due to the inherent difficulty of regulating food substances. "Myriad techniques are used to extract cannabinoids from the cannabis plant in a form that can be integrated into the countless forms that edibles can take," it reads, "resulting in considerable variation in the amount and homogeneity of cannabinoids that make it into the final products."

This isn't to say all gummies are mislabelled, but if you're going to buy the sweet treat it's important to go with a brand that takes this stuff seriously. Look for one that has done third-party testing to verify cannabinoid count and overall quality. It should be certified free of pesticides, heavy metals, and mold.

Another thing to keep in mind? Gummies, Rountree reminded us, are often high sugar. And when we take CBD as a food or capsule supplement (as opposed to taking it under the tongue in an oil or tincture), it tends to lose some of its potency. This means you might need to take a higher dose of it to feel its full effects. When you start taking multiple gummies, it can lead to a sugar rush that just fuels feelings of stress and anxiety instead of tames them.

In the end, Rountree said, there are better ways to reap the relaxing, mood-steadying benefits of CBD—and they won't end in a sugar crash.

Advertisement

What to look for instead.

If you're going to take a CBD product, Rountree recommends going with a capsule, since each one should have a consistent dose of cannabinoid material. (Though again, looking for a third-party verified product is still key.)

hemp multi+

hemp multi+

Safe, full-spectrum organic hemp blend to ease anxiousness & stress.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
hemp multi+

"If I'm going to use a product, I want my patients to take exactly the same amount every single day," he says of why he prefers capsules. That way, it's easier to track the dose and move up or down if needed.

That's why mbg opted to deliver its stress reducing supplement, hemp multi+, in capsule form. We worked with Rountree and the innovators at Thorne, a leading producer of science-backed supplements, to perfect the formula: Each capsule contains certified organic hemp extract, along with other mood supporters like black cumin seed, rosemary, and hops—and no artificial coloring or sweeteners.*

Advertisement

The bottom line.

In a world with so many ways to take CBD, the simpler the better. While gummies taste great, they can come with mislabeling concerns and a sugar rush, causing some experts to say that capsules are better for daily use.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

What Actually Happens To Your Body During A Fast, Hour By Hour

Alexis Shields, N.D.
What Actually Happens To Your Body During A Fast, Hour By Hour
Integrative Health

Where An Aromatherapist Applies Essential Oils To Feel Their Effects Faster

Emma Loewe
Where An Aromatherapist Applies Essential Oils To Feel Their Effects Faster
Beauty

You Might've Heard Of An Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse — Now Try A Tea Rinse

Alexandra Engler
You Might've Heard Of An Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse — Now Try A Tea Rinse
Routines

Let's Get To The Core: 4 Pilates-Based Moves To Strengthen Your Lower Abs

Lia Bartha
Let's Get To The Core: 4 Pilates-Based Moves To Strengthen Your Lower Abs
Mental Health

3 Ways To Find Opportunities In A Crisis, From A Psychologist

Jason Wachob
3 Ways To Find Opportunities In A Crisis, From A Psychologist
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Derm & Here Are The Two 4-Step Routines I Use Every Day

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Holistic Derm & Here Are The Two 4-Step Routines I Use Every Day
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

7 Areas In Your Home To Deep Clean If Stress Scrubbing Is Your Thing

Sarah Regan
7 Areas In Your Home To Deep Clean If Stress Scrubbing Is Your Thing
Recipes

Sometimes You Just Need Breakfast For Dinner: Here Are 8 Recipes To Try

Eliza Sullivan
Sometimes You Just Need Breakfast For Dinner: Here Are 8 Recipes To Try
Friendships

34 Ridiculous Questions To Lighten The Mood On Your Group Texts Right Now

Abby Moore
34 Ridiculous Questions To Lighten The Mood On Your Group Texts Right Now
Mental Health

How To Talk About Mental Health When You Don't Know Where To Start

Daniel Amen, M.D.
How To Talk About Mental Health When You Don't Know Where To Start
Beauty

This Avocado Mask Is Like A Superfood Smoothie For Dry, Dull Skin

Jamie Schneider
This Avocado Mask Is Like A Superfood Smoothie For Dry, Dull Skin
Home

Interior Designers Share 5 Mini Desk Makeovers For When The Vibe Is Stale

Emma Loewe
Interior Designers Share 5 Mini Desk Makeovers For When The Vibe Is Stale
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/doctor-on-why-gummies-arent-best-way-to-take-cbd

Your article and new folder have been saved!