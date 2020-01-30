mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Thorne
SPONSORED BY Thorne

How To Melt Away Stress & Lighten Your Mood Naturally, According To An MD

mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO

Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
MD Robert Rountree and mindbodygreen's Hemp Multi supplement: How to Tackle Inflammation and Stress with The Best Natural Botanicals

Image by mbg Creative

January 30, 2020 — 10:02 AM

Chronic stress has a significant effect on your health: From cardiovascular problems to increased blood pressure to digestive issues, your stress levels have the power to affect your well-being. 

According to functional medicine pioneer and scientific adviser at Thorne Robert Rountree, M.D., stress is at the forefront of every disease, and it's crucial to address even acute levels of anxiety.

"Pick your disease, and stress is always there," he shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. 

That's exactly why we decided to include hemp in our new supplement+ line, created in partnership with Thorne, the leading manufacturer of science-backed supplements. Our hemp multi+ supplement has targeted, scientific evidence that helps tackle the acute stress we face every day. 

hemp multi+

Safe, fast-acting organic hemp blend to ease anxiousness & stress.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)

Here's how it works: The hemp extract promotes a sense of calm from the blend of phytocannabinoids that are in hemp extract. One systematic review has shown how the humulon and lupulon components (found in hops flowers) can encourage the body's natural cannabinoid network. That same review also found how the formula can reduce everyday stress and promote a positive mood, which targets that "acute anxiety" Rountree describes that can be detrimental to our health.

Our blend also includes rosemary, which contains terpenoids that support a healthy inflammatory response and promote relaxation. We added black cumin seed, which contains beta-caryophyllene and has been shown to help enhance our body's response to stress and anxiety by fostering natural endocannabinoid production.*

With this supplement, "multi" is exactly right—we use a multitude of healthy antioxidants and extracts to best help you tackle inflammation and daily stress.* 

Tune in to this episode to hear more about each targeted ingredient in our hemp multi+ supplement and how the blend with other potent botanicals can foster relaxation, promote a positive mood, and support a healthy central nervous system.* With all the CBD and hemp options out there, you'll feel confident in the hard work we've put into the science—so you can focus on truly calming your mind.

 *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Enjoy this episode sponsored by Thorne! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or Spotify and sign up for our podcast newsletter!﻿ 
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

How Researchers Expect To Add At Least 2 Good Years To Our Lives

Abby Moore
How Researchers Expect To Add At Least 2 Good Years To Our Lives
Integrative Health

Feeling Bloated On Your High-Fiber Diet? Protein May Be To Blame

Abby Moore
Feeling Bloated On Your High-Fiber Diet? Protein May Be To Blame
Beauty

Hibiscus As Skin Care? This Tea Is So Much More Than A Tasty Drink

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Hibiscus As Skin Care? This Tea Is So Much More Than A Tasty Drink
Beauty

Dehydrated vs. Dry Skin: Yes, They're Different & Here's What You Need To Know

Jamie Schneider
Dehydrated vs. Dry Skin: Yes, They're Different & Here's What You Need To Know
Spirituality

How Healing The Solar Plexus Chakra Could Lead To Radical Self-Acceptance

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
How Healing The Solar Plexus Chakra Could Lead To Radical Self-Acceptance
Sex

Ever Heard Of A Somatic Narcissist? 7 Signs You're Dealing With One

Suzannah Weiss
Ever Heard Of A Somatic Narcissist? 7 Signs You're Dealing With One
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

Dry, Cracked Lips? These 7 Lip Scrubs Will Give You A Baby-Smooth Pout

Jamie Schneider
Dry, Cracked Lips? These 7 Lip Scrubs Will Give You A Baby-Smooth Pout
Functional Food

Novak Djokovic Attributes Australian Open Success To A Plant-Based Diet

Christina Coughlin
Novak Djokovic Attributes Australian Open Success To A Plant-Based Diet
Functional Food

Pass The Miso: New Study Finds A Good Reason To Eat More Fermented Soy

Sarah Regan
Pass The Miso: New Study Finds A Good Reason To Eat More Fermented Soy
Spirituality

Flower Elixirs & Feng Shui Tips For Every Chinese Zodiac Animal

Anjie Cho
Flower Elixirs & Feng Shui Tips For Every Chinese Zodiac Animal
Personal Growth

Do You Worry About Being Liked? This Is How It Affects You At Work

Eliza Sullivan
Do You Worry About Being Liked? This Is How It Affects You At Work
Women's Health

What Is Our Infradian Rhythm? We Break Down The New Health Buzzword

Jamie Schneider
What Is Our Infradian Rhythm? We Break Down The New Health Buzzword
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-melt-away-stress-and-lighten-your-mood

Your article and new folder have been saved!