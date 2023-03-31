If you’re a man over 50, you’re probably thinking about caring for your whole-body health in a more intentional way now that you’re older (and wiser). Adding a high-quality, comprehensive multivitamin to your daily routine is a fantastic way to bridge any nutrient gaps in your diet and support myriad facets of health—including bone integrity, muscle strength, immune function, and even longevity!*

Here, we’ve identified seven multivitamin options for men 50+ that deliver an array of vitamins and minerals, as well as additional bioactives and botanicals clinically shown to support reproductive health, energy levels, stress resilience, and more.*