Best Multis For Men Over 50: Prostate Support, Heart Health & More*
If you’re a man over 50, you’re probably thinking about caring for your whole-body health in a more intentional way now that you’re older (and wiser). Adding a high-quality, comprehensive multivitamin to your daily routine is a fantastic way to bridge any nutrient gaps in your diet and support myriad facets of health—including bone integrity, muscle strength, immune function, and even longevity!*
Here, we’ve identified seven multivitamin options for men 50+ that deliver an array of vitamins and minerals, as well as additional bioactives and botanicals clinically shown to support reproductive health, energy levels, stress resilience, and more.*
- Best vegan (and best subscription): mindbodygreen ultimate multivitamin+
- Best gummy: SmartyPants Men’s Formula
- Best organic tablet: Garden of Life mykind Organics Men’s Multi 40+
- Best iron free: Designs for Health DFH Complete Multi
- Best personalized: Rootine Precision Multivitamin
- Best for energy: New Chapter Perfect Energy Multivitamin
- Best for prostate health: Now Adam™ Men’s Multiple Vitamin Softgels
How we picked these supplements
We vetted and curated multivitamin/mineral formulas that include high-quality vitamins and minerals essential for men of all life stages, plus useful botanical extracts, bioactives, and more.
While vegan capsules provide the most comprehensive and clean multivitamin formulas for men, we also provide diverse delivery format options for your personal preferences—from tablets and vegan capsules to gummies and microbeads.
Some of our multi selections feature premium, recyclable glass packaging (which helps protect ingredients from UV light as well) while other bottles are made of recycled plastic.
These selections prioritize brands that invest in advanced analytical testing via certified labs to ensure you’re consuming high-quality multivitamins made of top-notch raw materials you can trust.
mbg’s picks for best multivitamins for men over 50
Best vegan (and best subscription): mindbodygreen ultimate multivitamin+
Pros
- High-potency formula
- Comprehensive array of vitamins & minerals
- Bioactive forms of all 8 B vitamins
- Efficacious doses of 6 longevity bioactives
Cons
- Higher price point (due to complete formula)
Our next-generation multivitamin features efficacious doses of 14 essential vitamins, 13 minerals, and six longevity botanical bioactives (i.e., glutathione, resveratrol, piperine, lycopene, lutein, and zeaxanthin) to deliver whole-body health support for men over 50 (and beyond). Of its 33-ingredient array of critical nutrients, some highlights of the innovative vegan formula include a rare organic algal vitamin D3, a bioavailable high-potency B complex (i.e., all eight B vitamins included at 200% DV or more), lycopene for prostate support, and chelated and marine minerals. From supporting muscle and bone integrity to enhancing oxidative balance, cellular health, and longevity, this comprehensive formula exceeds all expectations of a well-rounded multi! (Bonus—get 15% off with our monthly subscription.)*
Best gummy: SmartyPants Men’s Formula
Pros
- Includes omega-3s
- Recycled plastic bottle
Cons
- 6 gummies per serving
- Contains fish (food allergen)
- Added sugars
By nature, gummy supplements are inherently incomplete; they simply can’t fit 100% of your daily vitamin and mineral needs in one serving (which, in this case, is already six gummies!). However, when the alternative is not getting any nutritional support from a multi, taking a gummy multivitamin is certainly the superior choice.
As far as gummy multis go, this formula is impressive—it delivers unique nutrients and bioactives such as marine omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, antioxidants lycopene and CoQ10 (which are both shown to support prostate health), and heart-supporting nutrients inositol and vitamin K2. When accompanied by a well-balanced diet of nutrient-dense foods (i.e., the optimal utilization of a multi), this gummy can help round out your nutrient intake.*
Best organic tablet: Garden of Life mykind Organics Men’s Multi 40+
Pros
- Prostate & heart support*
- Organic blend from whole foods
- Methylated B12
Cons
- Long list of “other” ingredients
With a total of 19 essential vitamins and minerals from an organic blend of over 30 powdered fruits, vegetables, and herbs, these nutrient-packed tablets are a great daily multi option for men in their 40s, 50s, and beyond. A botanical blend featuring pomegranate fruit, pumpkin gourd and seed, lycopene from tomato, and curcuminoids from turmeric delivers additional benefits for prostate and cardiovascular function to fully round out this comprehensive formula and holistically support whole-body health and well-being.*
Best iron free: Designs for Health DFH Complete Multi
Pros
- Fruit bioflavonoids & antioxidants
- Bioactive B vitamins
- Enhanced bioavailability
Cons
- 4 capsules per serving
Men over 50 need 8 milligrams of iron per day, according to the National Academies. It’s feasible to get this amount from food sources by adding two or three servings of iron-rich foods (e.g., grass-fed beef, turkey, spinach, dried apricot) to your daily meals. Men getting ample amounts of iron from their diet may want to consider an iron-free multi to increase their nutritional intake of all the vitamins and minerals they need more of (and forgo the ones they don’t). This iron- and copper-free capsule delivers 2 essential vitamins and eight critical chelated minerals in their bioactive forms to support optimal absorption, plus six unique bioactives (e.g., fruit bioflavonoids, trimethylglycine, and delta- and gamma-tocotrienols) to deliver whole-body nutritional support.*
Best personalized: Rootine Precision Multivitamin
Pros
- Specified to personal needs
- Great for on-the-go
Cons
- Individual packaging (not eco-friendly)
If you want a multivitamin personalized to your unique health needs, look no further: This brand uses results from a DNA and/or vitamin and mineral test (at an additional cost) to develop a customized multivitamin that features up to 19 bioactives. Designed just for you, your formula may include methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), phytosterols, and antioxidants (e.g., alpha lipoic acid and CpQ10), as well as the essential vitamins and minerals you would expect in a multi. This custom product comes in individual daily packets of microbeads that can be easily added to your beverage of choice.*
Best for energy: New Chapter Perfect Energy Multivitamin
Pros
- Nervous system support*
- Adaptogenic energy blend
- Made with organic herbs and veggies
Cons
- 3 tablets per serving
- Contains soy (food allergen)
With 13 essential vitamins, seven minerals, and nine botanical ingredients, this multivitamin formula is chock-full of the daily support you need to maintain healthy energy levels, nervous system support, and metabolic well-being. An adaptogenic herbal blend of key ingredients like green tea, turmeric, maca root, and rhodiola help enhance stress resilience and deliver mood support while grape and ginger further support antioxidant balance and healthy inflammatory response. This energizing multi will give you pep in the step you need to navigate external stressors with ease.*
Best for prostate health: Now Adam™ Men’s Multiple Vitamin Softgels
Pros
- Multidimensional reproductive health support*
- Budget friendly
Cons
- Contains soy (food allergen)
Men over the age of 50 are more likely to develop prostate-related health concerns. While many of the multivitamins listed in this guide help promote a healthy prostate, this goes above and beyond with ingredients that help enhance libido and provide urinary support (saw palmetto), protect the prostate from free radicals (lycopene, vitamin C, selenium, CoQ10), and support healthy inflammatory pathways (vitamin D). In addition to its reproductive health benefits, this formula also delivers 13 essential vitamins, ten minerals, and one brain-critical essential bioactive (choline) to provide truly comprehensive nutritional support.*
How to choose
Truth be told, there are a lot of subpar multivitamin formulas out there. "Not all multivitamins are created equal. Very, very few have enough of the micronutrients and supplements that people actually need to make a difference," Brittany Henderson, M.D., board-certified endocrinologist, previously shared with mindbodygreen.
Her advice? Find a formula with a comprehensive ingredient list that prioritizes potency—many multis skimp out or “fairy dust” essential vitamins and minerals that men over 50 should be consuming from their diet (i.e., through food and supplementation) on a daily basis.
Tune into the amount of each nutrient that one serving delivers. Men over 50 are more likely to get inadequate amounts of certain vitamins and minerals (e.g., calcium, vitamin D, choline, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, thiamin, potassium, magnesium). Additional herbs and bioactives with clinically demonstrated benefits for bone integrity, muscle function, prostate health, energy levels, and cardiovascular support should also be considered.
FAQ
Should men over 50 take daily vitamins?
Taking a high-quality multivitamin is a fantastic strategy for addressing any nutrient gaps that may exist in your diet. Certain nutrients—including vitamin D, vitamin C, and other antioxidants—are more difficult to get adequate amounts of from diet alone as we age.
We recommend choosing a comprehensive multi that delivers an array of essential vitamins and minerals, plus added herbs and bioactives for targeted health support.*
Do multivitamins actually work?
Research shows that many Americans are failing to consume the recommended daily amount of multiple essential vitamins and minerals, and comprehensive multivitamins have proven effectiveness in closing these inevitable nutrient gaps. Considering our bodies cannot make these critical nutrients endogenously, we must get them through diet and supplementation to support physiological functions and whole-body health.
So, yes. Science says multivitamins work (and you can read more about it here).
What vitamins should men not take?
If you are getting sufficient amounts of certain minerals in your diet (e.g., selenium, iron), adding a supplement on top of your diet may yield undesirable results, as the body does not secrete minerals as easily as water-soluble vitamins (such as B vitamins and vitamin C). That said, our soil (and therefore, our produce) is being depleted of its natural mineral content, which means more Americans are struggling to get adequate amounts of essential minerals than in the past.
If you’re introducing a new vitamin, mineral, or multi-ingredient supplement to your daily routine, it’s never a bad idea to check with your health care provider to ensure the ingredients and doses are both efficacious and safe for you and your unique health needs.
The takeaway
Looking for a comprehensive multivitamin that will help enhance cellular function, bolster reproductive well-being, and promote whole-body health as you age? These top-of-the-line multi formulas can do all that and more.*