The 8 Best Multivitamins For Women 50+ (Energy, Hormone Support & More)*
Our days are filled with lots of small decisions that can make a big difference in our health and longevity. While many healthy habits take a significant portion of your day (e.g., cooking nutrient-dense meals, quality sleep, and regular physical activity), a ten-second task like taking a multivitamin seems like a no-brainer.
After all, a quality multi can ensure you’re getting adequate amounts of the essential nutrients you need on a daily basis. Even better, an innovative formula designed for women over 50 will deliver additional ingredients for your specific health needs—like antioxidants, energizing vitamins, and hormone-balancing botanicals.*
We’ve scoured the market for multivitamins that are truly beneficial to women over 50 (so you don’t have to). Here are our top picks.
A peek at the best multivitamins for women over 50:
Multivitamins & your health.
A multi certainly isn’t a replacement for a well-balanced diet, but it can bridge the nutrient gaps we may struggle to meet on a daily basis and help us avoid deficiencies.
“Dietary supplement use is associated with increased micronutrient intake, decreased inadequacies, and lower risk of nutrient deficiencies, with greater benefits seen among older adults and those with lower socioeconomic status,"* Connie Weaver, Ph.D., a renowned nutrition researcher and professor of nutrition science at Purdue University, previously told mbg.
In fact, a 2017 scientific review from Nutrients shows that consistent multivitamin use can virtually eliminate inadequacies1 of key vitamins and minerals—including those recognized as underconsumed by the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
As we get older, it becomes more challenging to maintain sufficient levels of certain micronutrients (e.g., calcium, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins B6, B12, C, and D). Levels of critical antioxidants (like glutathione) also decrease significantly as we age, making redox balance more difficult to achieve. Add hormonal fluctuations post-menopause into the mix, and you’re looking at a substantial need for daily nutritional support!
Taking a comprehensive multivitamin that includes key vitamins, minerals, bioactives, and botanicals can help promote whole-body health, hormonal balance, and longevity.*
How we picked these supplements:
We vetted and curated multivitamin formulas that include high-quality versions of vitamins and minerals that are essential for women 50+, including innovative and useful ingredients like botanical extracts and longevity bioactives.
Vegan capsules provide some of the most comprehensive and clean multivitamin formulas for women. To suit diverse tastes and personal preferences, we also provide other delivery format options—like tablets and gummies.
Many of our selections feature premium, recyclable glass packaging. These products prioritize the environment, as well as the ingredients in your multivitamin supplement. For example, amber glass bottles protect nutrients from UV light degradation.
These products all prioritize brands that invest in advanced analytical testing for purity and potency via ISO-certified labs. This helps ensure you are consuming high-quality multivitamins made of top-notch raw materials you can trust.
mbg’s picks for best multivitamins for women over 50:
Best vegan multivitamin: mindbodygreen ultimate multivitamin+
Pros
- High-potency formula
- Comprehensive array of vitamins & minerals
- Bioactive forms of all 8 B vitamins
- Efficacious doses of 6 longevity bioactives
Cons
- Higher price point (due to complete formula)
Our revolutionary multi formula includes efficacious doses of every vitamin, mineral, and bioactive you need help getting enough of on a daily basis (and then some!). From a bioavailable B complex (with all eight B vitamins included at 200% DV or more) to key longevity botanicals (i.e., glutathione, resveratrol, piperine, lycopene, lutein, and zeaxanthin) for additional antioxidant support, this vegan multivitamin delivers high-potency nutrition to support your whole-body health and well-being throughout your 50s and beyond—33 active ingredients in just two daily capsules! Does it get any better?*
Best gummy multivitamin: SmartyPants Masters Formula Women 50+
Pros
- Includes omega-3s
- No synthetic colors or flavors
- Recycled plastic bottle
Cons
- 4 gummies per serving
- Contains fish (food allergen)
- Added sugars
There’s not enough room in a gummy to fit 100% of your daily vitamin and mineral needs (more on the incompleteness of gummy multis here). That said, we understand individuals have unique health needs and taste preferences. While this gummy can’t be classified as “comprehensive,” it delivers a lot of bonus bioactives that many multivitamins don’t (even in capsule form)—including marine omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, vision-supporting carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin, and antioxidant CoQ10. When paired with a balanced diet full of nutrient-dense whole foods (as all multis should be), this multifunctional gummy can help round out your nutrition. (And did we mention each bottle comes with blueberry, orange creme, and strawberry banana flavors? Yum!)*
Best multi on a budget: Life Extension Two-Per-Day Multivitamin
Pros
- Methylated B vitamins (folate & B12)
- Mixed tocopherols
Cons
- Sprinkled quercetin, lycopene & zeaxanthin
- Long list of “other” ingredients
Nutrition should be accessible for all, which is why we love this budget-friendly multivitamin option! Meeting or exceeding the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for nearly every essential vitamin and mineral in these two-tablet servings, you truly get a bang for your buck with this daily multi. But when it comes to longevity, simply meeting the RDA isn’t quite enough, is it? That’s why this tablet also includes vital bioactives that support cognitive function (bioactive Bs, phosphatidylcholine complex, inositol), antioxidant levels (via modest doses of quercetin, lutein, zeaxanthin, lycopene, and apigenin), blood sugar balance (inositol, alpha lipoic acid), and bone integrity (vitamin D, boron).*
Best personalized: Rootine Precision Daily Multivitamin
Pros
- Specified to personal needs
Cons
- Individual packaging (not eco-friendly)
Looking for a multivitamin with a personal touch? Consider your search over. Utilizing results from DNA and/or vitamin and mineral tests (note: testing comes at an additional cost), Rootine develops a customized formula of up to 19 bioactives to suit your unique nutritional needs. In addition to essential vitamins and minerals, your tailored multi may also include phytosterols, omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), and antioxidants like alpha lipoic acid and CoQ10. Delivered in microbead format, this custom multi comes in individual daily packets, so you can take your supplements on the go!*
Best organic tablet: Garden Of Life mykind Organics Women’s Multi 40+
Pros
- Hormone balance support*
- Organic blend from whole foods
- Methylated B12
Cons
- Long list of “other” ingredients
Thanks to an organic blend of more than 30 powdered fruits, vegetables, and herbs, these nutrient-packed tablets (two per serving) deliver a total of 19 vitamins and minerals. A botanical blend of black cohosh root (for estrogen balance), lycopene from tomato (for antioxidant support), and curcuminoids from turmeric (for a healthy inflammatory response) deliver additional hormone balance benefits to fully round out this comprehensive formula and promote whole-body health and well-being.*
Best menopausal: Rainbow Light Menopause One Multi
Pros
- Formulated for menopausal women
- Black cohosh herbal blend
- Recycled plastic bottle
Cons
- Contains soy, wheat, and dairy (food allergens)
- Long list of “other” ingredients
This vegetarian tablet was specifically formulated with vitamins, minerals, and botanicals that not only deliver global health benefits, but also help decrease the intensity of perimenopause side effects. Features worth highlighting include a high-potency B complex for cellular energy and cognitive health, antioxidants (e.g., selenium and vitamins A, C, and E) to combat oxidative stress, an enzyme blend for healthy digestion, and an herbal blend (i.e., black cohosh, gingko, and soybean) for hormonal support.*
Best iron-free multivitamin: Metagenics Phytomulti®
Pros
- Essential nutrient array (sans iron)
- Unique phytonutrient blend
Cons
- Long list of “other” ingredients
While iron needs remain unchanged during perimenopause, they drop significantly after menopause—from 18 milligrams a day for menstruating women to eight per day for post-menopausal women. If you know you’re getting bioavailable iron from other sources (grass-fed beef, salmon, etc.), these iron-free tablets (two per serving) are a great way to get multidimensional support from all the other vitamins and minerals you need on a daily basis, plus a blend of phytonutrients and added antioxidants like resveratrol, lutein, zeaxanthin, and lycopene!*
Best multi for energy: New Chapter Every Woman™'s One Daily 55+ Multivitamin
Pros
- Hormone & digestive support*
- Unique herbs like chaste tree
- Certified B corp
Cons
- Contains soy (food allergen)
Jam-packed with 14 vitamins, eight minerals, and ten botanical ingredients, this well-rounded multivitamin helps support bone, immune, heart, hair, skin, and breast health. Organic botanical blends help balance hormones and support digestion with ingredients like chaste tree berry, raspberry leaf, peppermint, and aloe, while all eight B vitamins deliver energy support (but note: not all Bs featured are in their most bioavailable forms).*
How to choose.
According to board-certified endocrinologist Brittany Henderson, M.D., ingredient list and potency are the most important factors to take into consideration when choosing a multivitamin. “Not all multivitamins are created equal. Very, very few have enough of the micronutrients and supplements that people actually need to make a difference," she previously told mindbodygreen.
You should focus on the amount of each vitamin and mineral—especially ones that can be more challenging for women over 50 to get from diet alone (e.g., vitamin B6, vitamin D3, vitamin B12, vitamin C, vitamin K, calcium, magnesium, and potassium).
Other bioactives can deliver additional benefits that are helpful during your current stage of life. For example, antioxidants (think vitamins A, C, and E; the mineral selenium; omega-3 fats EPA and DHA; phytonutrients like resveratrol, lycopene, lutein, zeaxanthin, and piperine; and bioactives like glutathione and alpha lipoic acid) can provide longevity support, while hormone-balancing botanicals (e.g., black cohosh and chaste tree berry) can serve up some stability during hormonal fluctuations.*
FAQ
What vitamins should a 50-year-old woman take on a daily basis?
There is an array of essential micronutrients (i.e., vitamins and minerals) everyone needs to get from their diet and/or supplementation. In other words, we each have daily nutritional requirements. For a baseline starting point, you can find the recommended amounts of vitamins and minerals you need daily (to prevent deficiency) from the National Academies’ dietary reference intake (aka DRI) guidelines.
What happens to your body when you start taking vitamins?
Supplementing with a quality multivitamin directly contributes to sufficiency in key micronutrients. It supports a variety of structures and functions in our body—like our bones, immune system, eyes and vision, cellular energy, and more—thanks to the array of vitamins and minerals (and unique botanical ingredients, if included) that all play critical roles in cells, tissues, and organs throughout our beautifully complex bodies.*
Is a multivitamin worth taking?
When considering naturally occurring sources (i.e., food that isn't fortified), over 40% of the American population is below the recommended daily needs for eight out of 14 nutrients—including vitamins A, C, D, E, folate, and thiamin. Additionally, consistent multivitamin use is associated with increased micronutrient intakes and decreased prevalence of most nutrient inadequacies in U.S. adults. When paired with a balanced diet packed with whole foods, multivitamins are a wonderful way to provide synergy and holistically support your whole-body health and function.*
The takeaway.
If you’re looking for a comprehensive supplement to enhance cellular function and whole-body health as you age, these innovative multis can help you do just that.*
To learn more about what health and wellness experts think of mindbodygreen’s cutting-edge ultimate multivitamin+ formula (which includes 14 essential vitamins, 11 essential minerals, two trace minerals, and six bonus longevity botanicals), read here.
