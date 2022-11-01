Our days are filled with lots of small decisions that can make a big difference in our health and longevity. While many healthy habits take a significant portion of your day (e.g., cooking nutrient-dense meals, quality sleep, and regular physical activity), a ten-second task like taking a multivitamin seems like a no-brainer.

After all, a quality multi can ensure you’re getting adequate amounts of the essential nutrients you need on a daily basis. Even better, an innovative formula designed for women over 50 will deliver additional ingredients for your specific health needs—like antioxidants, energizing vitamins, and hormone-balancing botanicals.*

We’ve scoured the market for multivitamins that are truly beneficial to women over 50 (so you don’t have to). Here are our top picks.