Maloof is a huge fan of hot and cold therapy. She calls it a “mito-hormetic stressor,” which essentially means a little bit of stress can make you stronger. When you engage in these practices, “you're literally sending the body signals to make more energy and also to recover from the stress,” she explains.

However! The key here is to toggle just a little bit of stress. “One of the biggest downsides of the biohacking community is [that] people are like, ‘Well, if 30 minutes of sauna is good, then an hour must be better,’” Maloof shares. “That is not what you need to do. In fact, a minimal effective dose is what you should be aiming for.” She recommends 20 minutes of sauna with a two minute cold plunge, if you’re able.

Or just stick to sauna bathing, which has loads of health benefits on its own. And here’s a list of our favorite portable saunas, if you’re in the market.