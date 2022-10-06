 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recovery
The 8 Best Acupressure Mats Of 2022 To Help Ease Muscle Tension & Relieve Stress

The 8 Best Acupressure Mats Of 2022 To Help Ease Muscle Tension & Relieve Stress

Jennifer Wirth
Writer By Jennifer Wirth
Writer
Jennifer Wirth is a freelance content strategist and writer with expertise in parenting, beauty, and health and well-being.
Best acupressure mat photo taken by mindbodygreen writer

Image by mbg creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 6, 2022 — 23:02 PM

Body aches and pains are nothing new, but research shows that they've become increasingly apparent over the last several years. The transition to a work-from-home setup has led to even more hours of sitting, oftentimes in not-so-ergo-friendly positions.

Luckily, there are ways to combat these woes—and acupressure is one of them. If you’ve explored Traditional Chinese Medicine (or spent any time on TikTok), you may have already been introduced to acupressure mats as an affordable-yet-effective method for reducing aches and pains. If not, today’s your lucky day.

Acupressure mats can also reduce stress, relieve headaches, help you sleep better, and improve your overall well-being. Thanks to the growing popularity of these mats, there are a ton of options available on the market. The not-so-silver lining? This plethora of choices can make it difficult to know which one is right for you. 

Keep reading to learn more about the benefits of acupressure, and to discover our picks for the best acupressure mat to fit your specific needs.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What is an acupressure mat?

An acupressure mat, sometimes referred to as a shakti mat, is a padded, spiked mat that applies pressure to your body in order to stimulate specific acupressure points and improve circulation, by releasing blocked or stagnant Qi (energy)—similar to how acupuncture works. Unlike acupuncture, though, an acupressure mats does not puncture the skin and can be used at home. 

These mats are typically made of cotton, with small plastic spikes to apply the pressure, and they often come with a small pillow, too. You can use an acupressure mat in a number of ways. Most commonly, people will lie on their mat on the floor, but the mat can be placed on other surfaces (such as your desk chair) for use throughout the day.

What are the benefits of an acupressure mat?

While they're fairly new on the scene, the concept of these mats is rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), which has been utilizing the healing benefits of acupressure for thousands of years.

“Acupressure mats use a combination of heat and pressure (in the form of small plastic spikes) to stimulate the body's natural healing energy. The idea is that this will soothe and relax your muscles, ease tension, reduce stiffness, and increase blood flow—all without you needing to take time out for a full-on treatment by an acupuncturist,” explains Jamie Bacharach, Dipl.Ac., Licensed Medical Acupuncturist and Head of Practice at Acupuncture Jerusalem

According to Bacharach, other common benefits of acupressure mats can include improved sleep, reduced headaches, loosened muscles, and reduced sciatica pain.

Studies have also shown acupressure to be an impactful way to reduce stress and anxiety, and you can even utilize the practice for bloating, brain fog, or to boost your immunity.

How we picked:

Quality & Materials

As always, we prioritized products made with more eco-friendly, organic, and sustainable materials, whenever possible.

Price

When effective, acupressure mats are a worthy investment for many people. That said, we know everyone's budget is different. We included options at a variety of price points.

Accessories

Most of the best acupressure mats will also come with a pillow for additional acupressure points, and a carrying case for easier portability. We paid attention to the accessories each mat includes.

Reviews

We read hundreds of reviews on each product, in order to provide a clearer picture of how a variety of people feel about these mats.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Who should use an acupressure mat?

“Acupressure mats tend to work best for people who are suffering from mild-to-moderate muscle or nerve pain and discomfort, excess stress, insomnia, and other similar disorders,” says Bacharach. But, they may not be for everyone. “If you aren't sure if an acupressure mat is appropriate for you, it's always best to consult your healthcare provider.”

Acupressure mats are not advised for people who are pregnant or nursing, have a skin infection or an open wound, or have an existing heart condition.

FAQ

Are acupressure mats any good?

Research and anecdotal evidence suggests that acupressure mats can offer a variety of health benefits, including reduced pain and stress levels, and better sleep. However, not everyone will experience the same benefits.

Which acupressure mat brand is better, Spoonk or Nayoy?

Spoonk and Nayoy both offer highly-rated acupressure mats. However, Spoonk is made with eco-friendly and non-toxic materials, making it the preferred option for many consumers.

What is the best time to use an acupressure mat?

These mats can be used any time of day, but Bacharach specifically emphasizes their impact before bedtime—especially if you are seeking those sleep-related benefits. “As acupressure mats are designed to relieve pain, tension and stress, they should be used close to bedtime, in order to lead to optimal sleeping conditions,” she advises.

The takeaway.

If you struggle with back or neck tension, lack of sleep, stress, or anxiety, it’s worth trying an acupressure mat to relieve these symptoms throughout your day or before bed. Just remember to start slow, because they can feel sharper than they look. Gradually increase your time on the mat, and you’ll be reaping the mental and physical benefits of acupressure in no time. And if you’re looking to really improve your sleep experience, check out one of our best pillows for neck and back pain.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Jennifer Wirth
Jennifer Wirth Writer
Jennifer Wirth is a freelance content strategist and writer with expertise in parenting, beauty, and health and well-being.Along with holding a bachelor’s degree in chemical...

More On This Topic

Routines

Fire Up Your Legs (And Sneak In Some Cardio) With This Spicy Squat Variation

Sarah Regan
Fire Up Your Legs (And Sneak In Some Cardio) With This Spicy Squat Variation
Routines

The Only Home Gym Equipment You Need For A Fast Full-Body Workout

Sarah Regan
The Only Home Gym Equipment You Need For A Fast Full-Body Workout
$149.99

The Essential Guide To Acupressure

With Paige Bourassa, L.Ac., RHN
The Essential Guide To Acupressure
Beauty

A Hairstylist, Makeup Artist & Esthetician Loves This Vitamin For Glowing Skin

Jamie Schneider
A Hairstylist, Makeup Artist & Esthetician Loves This Vitamin For Glowing Skin
Integrative Health

These Are The Best Foods To Eat When You're Stressed, Says A Dietitian

Jason Wachob
These Are The Best Foods To Eat When You're Stressed, Says A Dietitian
Functional Food

The Gut-Friendly Fruit An RD Wants You To Eat (And Drink) More Often

Ella Davar, R.D., CDN
The Gut-Friendly Fruit An RD Wants You To Eat (And Drink) More Often
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

5 Things Sleep Specialists Do Before Bed That You Probably Don't

Hannah Frye
5 Things Sleep Specialists Do Before Bed That You Probably Don't
Integrative Health

Tired Eyes? 4 Clues You're Overworking Your Eye Muscles + Easy Ways To Recover

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Tired Eyes? 4 Clues You're Overworking Your Eye Muscles + Easy Ways To Recover
Integrative Health

The 10 Best CBD Oils + How To Choose The Right One For You

Julia Guerra
The 10 Best CBD Oils + How To Choose The Right One For You
Home

Is Your Water Drying Out Your Skin & Hair? These Water Softeners Can Help

Shannon Ullman
Is Your Water Drying Out Your Skin & Hair? These Water Softeners Can Help
Beauty

How To Start Using Retinol The *Right* Way, From A Dermatologist

Hannah Frye
How To Start Using Retinol The *Right* Way, From A Dermatologist
Love

The 7 Major Reasons Why People Have Affairs, From A Marriage Counselor

Rachel Glik, Ed.D., LPC
The 7 Major Reasons Why People Have Affairs, From A Marriage Counselor
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-acupressure-mats

Your article and new folder have been saved!