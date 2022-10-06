Body aches and pains are nothing new, but research shows that they've become increasingly apparent over the last several years. The transition to a work-from-home setup has led to even more hours of sitting, oftentimes in not-so-ergo-friendly positions.

Luckily, there are ways to combat these woes—and acupressure is one of them. If you’ve explored Traditional Chinese Medicine (or spent any time on TikTok), you may have already been introduced to acupressure mats as an affordable-yet-effective method for reducing aches and pains. If not, today’s your lucky day.

Acupressure mats can also reduce stress, relieve headaches, help you sleep better, and improve your overall well-being. Thanks to the growing popularity of these mats, there are a ton of options available on the market. The not-so-silver lining? This plethora of choices can make it difficult to know which one is right for you.

Keep reading to learn more about the benefits of acupressure, and to discover our picks for the best acupressure mat to fit your specific needs.