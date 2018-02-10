5 Acupressure Techniques To Relieve Lower Back Pain

Aches and pains cramping your style? Whether you have been struggling with chronic back pain for years or it’s a new flare-up in your life, getting to the cause of the pain quickly is a top priority. The most common causes of low back pain are age, strenuous physical activity, accidents and injuries, inactivity, chronic diseases, and genetic disorders.

It's frustrating to imagine that the two-a-day cross fitter is going to be injured as well as the desk jockey who sits all day, but those are the facts. With approximately 80 percent of adults experiencing lower back pain at some point in their lives, having a secret arsenal of acupuncture points is a must for pain relief anytime and anywhere. They will hold you over, getting you through the party or off the flight in one piece until you can visit your friendly neighborhood acupuncturist. Here are my all-time favorite acupressure points for lower back pain: