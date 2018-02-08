Feeling Fatigued? Here's How To Press Your Body's Reset Button

Whether you didn't get enough sleep last night or you're suffering from screen fatigue, exhaustion can feel unbeatable. Licensed acupuncturist, Chinese herbologist, and mbg class instructor Paige Bourassa shows a quick and easy acupressure routine to help lift the fog and make you feel more alert. Check out the 45-second video for her step-by-step instructions, and details are below:

There's a tender spot on the top of your head called DU20, right at the vertex. To find it, bring your thumbs behind your ears with the palms facing out (making a "moose head" type shape) and bring your fingers together. Where your index fingers meet is near DU20. Feel around for a tender spot, and you've found it. Press firmly but gently into DU20 for 30 to 60 seconds while taking deep breaths. It's like pressing the reset button—you'll feel refreshed in no time.

