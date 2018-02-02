Beat Cramps & PMS With This Self-Massage Acupressure Routine

We've all been there. It's the week before your period and you're crying at the life insurance commercials, giving everyone on your morning commute major stinkeye, or simply feeling like nobody is on your side. It's the dreaded PMS, and if you're unlucky, that's then followed by a couple of days of menstrual cramps, leaving you feeling like a mess. Thankfully, these two conditions are a couple of my specialties. Using the points and knowledge from acupuncture, I've designed a targeted acupressure routine you can do on your own to help get relief from PMS, cramps, and bloating.

According to TCM (traditional Chinese medicine), there are many different pathologies that may result in your experience of PMS and menstrual cramps. Whenever a new patient comes into my practice, I make sure all of their past medical history is discussed so I can paint a clear picture of what is presently going on in his or her body and why. The "why" is looking at the patient's environment, her lifestyle, and her emotions to pinpoint how the current situation came to be. PMS, as we know, is totally different in each person.