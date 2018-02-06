This 2-Step Acupressure Routine For Hangovers, Nausea & Motion Sickness Works Wonders

It doesn't matter whether your nausea is caused by morning sickness, motion sickness, or a hangover—when you're experiencing the dizziness and full-body discomfort, all you want is for the feeling to subside. Thankfully, licensed acupuncturist, Chinese herbologist, and mbg class instructor Paige Bourassa has put together a two-step protocol to help with all kinds of nausea.

First, put a gentle but firm pressure on PC 6, or Pericardium 6. The Pericardium 6 acupressure point is on the wrist below the heel of the hand. Put pressure on that point for a full minute.

Next, press into St 36, or Stomach 36. Stomach 36 is on the side of your tibia bone underneath the kneecap. Place a gentle pulsing pressure on this point for about 30 to 60 seconds. For exact placement of these two points, follow Bourassa’s directions in the short video above.

