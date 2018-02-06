mindbodygreen

This 2-Step Acupressure Routine For Hangovers, Nausea & Motion Sickness Works Wonders

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.

Photo by Trinette Reed

February 6, 2018
Paige Bourassa is a licensed acupuncturist with a thriving practice in the heart of New York City. In mbg’s newest class, Acupressure 101: Relieve Back Pain, Reduce Headache Tension & Calm Your Anxiety, Paige introduces you to the ancient Chinese medicine practice of acupressure, teaching you how to relieve pain and tension on your own, as well as learning meditation and visualization techniques to feel like the best version of yourself.

It doesn't matter whether your nausea is caused by morning sickness, motion sickness, or a hangover—when you're experiencing the dizziness and full-body discomfort, all you want is for the feeling to subside. Thankfully, licensed acupuncturist, Chinese herbologist, and mbg class instructor Paige Bourassa has put together a two-step protocol to help with all kinds of nausea.

First, put a gentle but firm pressure on PC 6, or Pericardium 6. The Pericardium 6 acupressure point is on the wrist below the heel of the hand. Put pressure on that point for a full minute.

Next, press into St 36, or Stomach 36. Stomach 36 is on the side of your tibia bone underneath the kneecap. Place a gentle pulsing pressure on this point for about 30 to 60 seconds. For exact placement of these two points, follow Bourassa’s directions in the short video above.

Want more? Check out Bourassa's acupressure guide to soothing allergies and PMS, menstrual cramps, and bloating.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

