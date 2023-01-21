Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your health care provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.'

Entering the world of hemp-derived CBD products can be overwhelming, especially for those who want to explore the benefits of CBD but worry about the trace amount of THC that’s legally allowed in hemp.

Luckily, not all CBD oils are made the same; it’s possible to find THC-free CBD oils made with either broad-spectrum hemp or CBD isolate. These options allow you to still reap the perks of a cannabidiol without worrying about even minimal amounts of THC. (Reminder: U.S. hemp must have less than 0.3% THC by dry weight per the law.)