When you were a kid, your parents likely made you drink your milk with meals to help you grow strong bones. This is due to the calcium content dairy milk offers (an impressive 306 to 325 milligrams per cup in whole-fat2 and non-fat3 milk, respectively). However, whether it be from lactose sensitivity or simply following a plant-based diet, many people have phased milk out of their routines, turning instead to nut milk. Especially if you aren't consuming dairy anymore, calcium should still be a key factor in any diet, even when you aren't growing.