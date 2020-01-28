Muscle Spasms? These 5 Nutrients Can Help

We have all had them — those painful, involuntary contractions of one or more muscles that can occur whether you’re active or sleeping. Muscle cramps can be mild or excruciating, and usually happen in the calf and feet. They can also occur in other parts of the body, like the arm or hand.

Muscle cramps are caused by overexertion and lack of stretching, poor circulation, dehydration and lack of certain nutrients. Even some medications can cause them.

Your best bet is to pay attention to exercise safety and ergonomics. Most of all, stay hydrated and eat properly.

The following are five nutrients you should always include in your diet: