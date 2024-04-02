This cream from CBDfx is one of the stronger (and, as a result, more expensive) options on our list. The CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cream is a water-based formula that uses white willow bark and caffeine, cooling menthol, and either 1,000 or 3,000 mg of CBD—if you’re new to CBD, we recommend starting with the 1,000 mg option.

Reviewers have great things to say about this cream, especially people looking to relieve aches. And although it includes menthol, many reviewers say this lightweight cream doesn’t have much of a smell.