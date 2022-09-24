Let’s face it: no matter how hard you try, it’s not always easy to ensure your body is getting all the water-soluble and fat-soluble vitamins, macrominerals, and trace minerals (phew, it's a long list!) you need to thrive.

Even the most balanced diets can still require a little added assistance to fill in nutrient gaps. And now, with plenty of evidence on the benefits of a targeted multivitamin for whole-body health, there’s really no reason not to be taking one.

Nutritional needs do not vary greatly between men and women, so we at mbg don't really believe in gender-specific multivitamins. There is, however, an exception for women who are pregnant, trying to get pregnant, or breastfeeding and require higher amounts of certain key nutrients.

With this in mind, we roundup up the 10 best multivitamins for women at every stage of life—all of which feature high-quality ingredients, clean delivery formats, and rigorous standards.