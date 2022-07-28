According to herbal medicine expert Bill Rawls, M.D., author of The Cellular Wellness Solution, we should all add more herbs into our daily routines. “Plants are the best chemists on Earth,” he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, so why not take advantage of their health-promoting phytochemicals?

Although, there are quite a lot of herbs out there, and it can be difficult to know what, exactly, to keep in your herbal arsenal. Not to worry: Below, Rawls offers five of his all-time favorite herbs to have handy. You might be surprised by a few of these underrated players: