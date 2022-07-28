See, long ago when humans foraged for food, we used to eat a lot of dirt. "When we ate dirt, we also ate bacteria and fermented [microbes] from the soil, so we got a lot of fulvic acid and humic acid. We're not [typically] getting that in our diets anymore," says Rawls. Of course, that's not to say you should start scarfing down some nutrient-rich soil. "Shilajit is a really nice way to replace that," he adds.