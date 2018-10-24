These 5 Signs Mean Your Probiotic Is Actually Working

We’re living in a time when you can get a microbiome sequencing kit delivered to your doorstep. So you probably know by now that beneficial bacteria—especially when it comes to the gut microbiome—is important for overall health. And you’re probably consuming a probiotic at least once in a while to keep that good thing going.

But just to back up: Probiotics are live beneficial microorganisms that live in and on the human body, mostly in the digestive tract. They offer a wide range of health benefits that support a healthier immune system, digestive system function, and detoxification. Probiotic supplements are becoming increasingly popular as more people include them in their daily routine.

Of course, probiotic supplements—like any other supplement—are not created equal, and there are some things that make a probiotic supplement more effective than others. For instance, consider one with a wide variety of living bacteria strains, and you ultimately want to make sure it won’t disintegrate before reaching your intestines, where the strains will populate. Solaray® Mycrobiome® Probiotics have a vegan Enteric Shield® surrounding the capsule, protecting the living probiotic strains inside from the stomach’s harsh acids—an often overlooked part of a probiotic’s efficacy.

After a few weeks of taking the right probiotic, you should start noticing the beneficial effects. Here’s how you can tell it’s doing its job.