In A Lunch Rut? Try This Crispy Rice & Kale Salad With Coconut Dressing
Food Writer
By Denai Moore
Food Writer
Denai Moore is an acclaimed British-Jamaican musician turned chef and author of Plentiful, a vegan Jamaican cookbook.
Image by Jeff Wasserman / Stocksy
June 2, 2023
This salad has a lot of character. It utilises leftover rice in the most wonderful way, creating a lively textural dynamic: spicy and crispy but with nourishing heart from the kale. I love a dish that uses leftovers – so often rice gets wasted, which is a shame. This application is a great way to whip up something new when you have a few friends over if you are lucky enough to have leftover rice.
Ingredients
Serves 4
- 3 tablespoons coconut oil
- 150 g (5 oz/1 cup) cold cooked rice
- 4 stalks cavolo nero (lacinato kale), torn
- 2 spring onions (scallions), finely chopped
- 350 g (12 oz) asparagus, finely sliced on the diagonal
- 60 g (2 oz/generous ⅓ cup) roasted and salted cashews
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the dressing:
- glug of olive oil
- 2 tablespoons coconut vinegar (or rice vinegar)
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon agave syrup
- juice of 1 lime
Directions:
- Start by crisping up the rice. Melt the coconut oil in a frying pan (skillet) over a medium heat, then add the rice to the pan. Spread it out evenly, pressing it into the oil. Allow to cook undisturbed for 6 minutes, checking the bottom so that it doesn’t burn. Remove from the heat and cover with a lid. Leave to sit for 5 minutes (this will help with removing the rice).
- Whisk together the dressing ingredients in a large bowl, then add the cavolo nero.
- Massage with your hands to soften it a little and then add the spring onions and asparagus. Crumble the rice into the bowl and toss to coat. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Finally, add the cashews and serve.
Excerpted with permission from Plentiful by Denai Moore published by Hardie Grant Publishing, May 2023.
