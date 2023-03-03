While you can certainly add a fatty fish like salmon, anchovies, tuna, or sardines to the menu a few times a week to up your EPA and DHA intake, a far simpler (and arguably, more effective and lower in heavy metals like mercury, etc.) way to reach your goal is with a targeted, high-potency omega-3 supplement.

To be honest, there’s a lot of crap on the market when it comes to fish oil supplements. Make sure you’re getting a pure, high-quality product that doesn’t skimp on its dosage of EPA plus DHA.

For example, mindbodygreen’s omega-3 potency+ delivers 1,500 (1.5 grams!) of EPA and DHA from wild-caught, cold-water anchovies that are sustainably sourced from the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Chile. Another accolade to highlight: The product is also third-party ORIVO certified for fish species and origin. Adding this premium fish oil supplement to your daily routine can increase your intake and blood levels of EPA and DHA (and benefit from the myriad health perks they offer).*