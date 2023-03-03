Over 95% Of Americans Are Missing Out On These Vital Omega-3 Fats
As a nation, we’re seriously missing out on some highly important healthy fats. You guessed it, I’m talking omega-3s—specifically, marine-derived omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA.
The fact is, the majority of health benefits you likely associate with omega-3s—such as promoting cardiovascular health, cognitive function, healthy vision, and a normal inflammatory response1—come from EPA and DHA.* And yet, most Americans aren’t getting nearly enough.
How much EPA and DHA do we need?
While official daily nutrient requirements for EPA and DHA don’t currently exist, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest eating two four-ounce servings of fish each week, which equates to approximately 250-500 milligrams of EPA plus DHA per day.
For heart health benefits, the American Heart Association recommends even more: At least 1,000 milligrams (i.e., 1 gram) of EPA plus DHA daily to promote optimal cardiovascular function and longevity.*
The average U.S. adult consumes way less: Only 86 milligrams2 daily! "More than 95% of Americans and 80% of people worldwide have low levels of EPA and DHA omega-3s," GOED's director of consumer and health care practitioner communications, Elana Natker, M.S., R.D., previously shared with mindbodygreen.
Luckily, the solution to getting sufficient amounts of these vital fatty acids is quite simple—even if you’re not a seafood lover.
How to get more EPA & DHA daily.
While you can certainly add a fatty fish like salmon, anchovies, tuna, or sardines to the menu a few times a week to up your EPA and DHA intake, a far simpler (and arguably, more effective and lower in heavy metals like mercury, etc.) way to reach your goal is with a targeted, high-potency omega-3 supplement.
To be honest, there’s a lot of crap on the market when it comes to fish oil supplements. Make sure you’re getting a pure, high-quality product that doesn’t skimp on its dosage of EPA plus DHA.
For example, mindbodygreen’s omega-3 potency+ delivers 1,500 (1.5 grams!) of EPA and DHA from wild-caught, cold-water anchovies that are sustainably sourced from the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Chile. Another accolade to highlight: The product is also third-party ORIVO certified for fish species and origin. Adding this premium fish oil supplement to your daily routine can increase your intake and blood levels of EPA and DHA (and benefit from the myriad health perks they offer).*
The takeaway.
Over 95% of Americans are missing the mark on sufficient EPA and DHA intake. An easy way to get more of these critical marine omega-3s (and support your heart, brain, and eye health) is with a quality high-potency supplement, like mindbodygreen’s omega-3 potency+.*
