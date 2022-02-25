Krill Oil Is Changing The Conversation We're Having About Omega-3s. Here's Why

As a refresher: Omega-3s are fatty acids that wear a lot of hats when it comes to our whole-body health. DHA and EPA omega-3s provide our cells with nutrients that support a healthy immune system.* Research has shown that they also support normal triglyceride levels and may increase good cholesterol, which is good news for our heart health.* They're even connected to the function of brain cell membranes, plus joint, eye, and skin health.*

So it's no wonder we want more of them—but fish oil isn't the only source we can take advantage of… Especially when we learn about all that Kori® Pure Antarctic Krill Oil brings to the table. But before we dive deeper, the question on most of our minds: What is krill oil? Krill are tiny, shrimplike crustaceans found in the Southern Ocean. And as it turns out, they make for an incredible source of omega-3s.