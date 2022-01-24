6 Easy Tips For A Calm Nighttime Routine From This Mom & Entrepreneur

Before I had kids, I watched numerous scenes in movies where mom kissed her kid good night, turned off the light, and walked out of the room. Who writes these scenes? Talk about misrepresentation! Hi, I’m Annabella Daily, founder of Daily Jungle, and I’m a Bedtime Survivor. I have three boys aged 8, 6 and 1, and they don’t close their eyes unless I physically close their eyelids — well, almost like that. And many nights the bedtime routine for all three lovable rascals falls solely on me.

Fellow Bedtime Survivors, I hear you. I’ve experienced it all: never-ending bedtime routines, early wakings, night wakings, visits to parents’ bed — despite trying “it all.” If the last thing you want is another “method” to end the madness, use these six tools instead to save your sanity and thrive through the hardest part of your day.