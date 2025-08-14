Study Shows That Adding Prebiotics To Your Diet Can Lower Blood Pressure
We’ve long known that eating more fiber is good for the heart, particularly for lowering cholesterol levels. But this critical carb’s cardiovascular perks don’t stop there.
A new systematic review and meta-analysis offers fresh insight into why certain fibers (specifically prebiotic fibers) are also critical for managing blood pressure1, especially if yours runs high.
Considering that nearly 95% of Americans fall short on fiber and almost half of adults2 have elevated blood pressure, boosting your intake of prebiotics could be a simple dietary shift with a big impact on heart health.
About the study
Researchers analyzed 19 studies published between 2014 and 2024 (including seven human trials and 12 animal studies) to understand the link between prebiotic fiber, the gut microbiome, and blood pressure regulation.
Prebiotic fibers are a specific type of fiber that only good bacteria in the gut microbiome can ferment. This fermentation process helps good bacteria thrive in the gut while producing short-chain fatty acids, compounds that strengthen the gut barrier, reduce inflammation, and improve metabolic health.
If we focus on the human studies, most were randomized controlled trials. Participants received either a prebiotic supplement (like inulin or resistant starch) or a placebo for two to 12 weeks.
And the dose of these fiber supplements varied greatly, from 9 grams a day to 40 grams (which is a really high fiber dose considering the total daily fiber recommendation is 25-38 grams a day).
The main goal was to see whether these fibers impact blood pressure levels in folks who already had hypertension, elevated blood sugar, and some excess body fat.
High blood pressure, which is defined as readings of 130/80 mmHg or higher, means your heart is consistently pumping blood with more force than is healthy.
Fiber can help lower blood pressure
When researchers looked at the blood pressure results, they found a clear pattern. In people with high blood pressure, prebiotics lowered systolic blood pressure (the top number) by an average of 8.5 mmHg and diastolic BP (the bottom number) by 5.2 mmHg.
These reductions were about 80% greater than in people with normal blood pressure or mixed groups, where positive changes were still observed, but they just weren’t significant.
The role of gut health in blood pressure
So how do probiotics help lower blood pressure?
The studies included in this review show that supplementation did directly increase the abundance of beneficial bacterial groups known for producing short-chain fatty acids.
These bacteria include:
- Bifidobacterium and Akkermansia, which are linked to anti-inflammatory effects and improved gut barrier integrity
- Coprococcus, Anaerostipes, and other Lachnospiraceae family members, which are major butyrate producers
- Lactobacillus, which are known for producing acetate and propionate and helping with salt-sensitive hypertension
Previous research shows that having higher amounts of short-chain fatty acids accounts for up to 75% of the improvements in cardiovascular risk markers (including blood pressure, weight, and blood sugar).
At the same time, bacteria linked to inflammation and higher blood pressure (like Prevotella, Alistipes, and certain Enterobacterales) tended to decrease with prebiotic supplementation.
How to increase your intake of prebiotics
Prebiotics are found in foods like oats, chia seeds, Jerusalem artichokes, chicory roots, berries, garlic, and onions. But it’s hard to really get a therapeutic amount through diet alone.
Adding a high quality prebiotic supplement to your daily routine is an easy and effective way to increase your fiber intake in a targeted way. Prebiotic fibers such as inulin, resistant starch, psyllium, husk, and guar fiber all have clinical data showing that they improve measures of gut health and heart health.
Always look for a fiber supplement that provides at least 6 grams of fiber. (Do not start supplementing with 40 grams of fiber! Your gut may go haywire.).
Our favorite prebiotic supplement is one that combines guar fiber with green kiwi fruit, and a blend of mushroom. And here’s our full list of expert-vetted prebiotic supplements.
The takeaway
This review adds to fiber’s already impressive list of health benefits. Not only will increasing your fiber intake (through food and supplements) improve gut health, it can also balance blood pressure levels.