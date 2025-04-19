Advertisement
Looking To Eat More Fiber? This Is The Easiest Way To Bump Up Your Intake
Don’t have a regular bathroom schedule for No. 2? Eat more fiber. Does your gut feel a little out of wack? Eat more fiber. Are your cholesterol levels creeping up? Eat more fiber. Are you hungry all the time? You guessed it: Eat more fiber.
Fiber clearly plays so many important roles in our overall health, but only 5% of people1 in the U.S. get the recommended 25 to 38 grams per day in their diet. Many of us would benefit from bumping up intake of this critical carb—espeically when it comes to prebiotic, soluble fibers.
Prebiotics refer to a specific type of fiber that only beneficial microorganisms in the gut (like bacteria and yeasts) are able to ferment or feed on. They are often soluble fibers—the type responsible for lowering and maintaining healthy levels.*
But getting enough fiber (and especially getting enough prebiotics) through diet alone is challenging. Oats are often considered a high-fiber food, but a typical ½ cup serving still only offers 4 grams of fiber2 and two grams of prebiotics.
An easy and targeted way to get more prebiotic fiber is with the help of a supplement.
Meet organic fiber+ with prebiotic support
mindbodygreen's organic fiber+ with prebiotic support powder provides 6 grams of fiber.
This fiber comes primarily from guar beans (in addition to green kiwifruit and mushrooms) that help tackle undesirable cholesterol levels3 as well as diversify the gut microbiome, support short-chain fatty acid production, and keep your bathroom schedule regular.*
And reviewers rave that it really does help with all of the above. Plus, it also completely flavorless and mixes easily in hot or cold liquids.
Here’s what they’re saying.
Happy gut!
“This fiber supplement is one of the best I’ve tried! It dissolves easily and doesn’t become overly thick like many others. I started using a fiber supplement based on high cholesterol levels due to genetics and menopause so I appreciate a great product that is easy and enjoyable to use daily!”*
—Roodi H.
Great for added fiber!
“I add this to my morning shakes. Doesn’t have any flavor. Helps me get some added fiber and the benefit of prebiotics as well. Love the health benefits!!”*
–Mary M
Fantastic fiber
“Love the organic ingredients. Tasteless and blends beautifully with morning coffee. Best of all [it has a] good amount of fiber and keeps you regular. All around, it's a very high quality product. Thank you mbg!”*
—Lenore S.
Taking it for my cholesterol
“Start taking this fiber to improve my cholesterol level. I will have it checked again in a of couple months! Hope and pray will help.”*
—Maria P.
Just what it claims!
“I like using the powder in my smoothies to help give me my balanced morning mix. It helps to fill me up and keep me regular. If I have not used it in a few days then I can feel the difference!*”
—Suzanne P.
Great product
“I so enjoy using this fiber potency mix especially if I am overly hungry for no good reason it helps to not only curb my appetite but helpful in digestion too!”
—Elizabeth T
“I love this incredible product with 6 grams of fiber. I now add it to my coffee cup each morning. At 73 I just needed more fiber for digestive issues. Thank you!”*
—Wendi H.
Vital for heart and GI health
“Fiber doesn't always taste great, but this fiber has no distasteful quality. It’s good for heart and GI health. Can't go wrong with this organic, clean product.”*
—Karen O.
The takeaway
No matter how healthy you eat, it can be hard to eat the recommended amount of fiber every day. In addition to including high-fiber foods in your diet (here’s a list of 25 of the best ones), leaning on a quality prebiotic supplement provides even more benefits.*